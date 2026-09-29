Sandra Hüller Stars as a Disguised Male Soldier in Trailer for Mubi’s ‘Rose

Sandra Hüller Steps Into 17th-Century Germany as a Disguised Soldier in Markus Schleinzer’s Period Drama Rose

Sandra Hüller stars in the Mubi drama Rose as a woman who disguises herself as a male soldier in a 17th-century Protestant village during the Thirty Years’ War. Directed by Markus Schleinzer and co-written with Alexander Brom, the film is Austria’s official entry to the 99th Academy Awards and arrives in cinemas on December 11.

At a Glance: The Essentials of Rose The Plot: Set during the Thirty Years’ War, Sandra Hüller plays a woman assuming a male soldier’s identity to claim an abandoned farmstead in a secluded Protestant village.

Set during the Thirty Years’ War, Sandra Hüller plays a woman assuming a male soldier’s identity to claim an abandoned farmstead in a secluded Protestant village. The Talent: Directed by Markus Schleinzer, co-written with Alexander Brom, and featuring an ensemble cast including Maria Dragus, Robert Gwisdek, and Godehard Giese.

Directed by Markus Schleinzer, co-written with Alexander Brom, and featuring an ensemble cast including Maria Dragus, Robert Gwisdek, and Godehard Giese. The Release: Distributed by Mubi, the film serves as Austria’s official entry to the 99th Academy Awards and hits theaters on December 11.

Following Up a Banner Year With Historical Drama

Sandra Hüller’s film schedule continues. Following her supporting role in early 2026 opposite Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary, Hüller has three more films on the way: Digger co-starring Tom Cruise, the post-war drama Fatherland, and the German-set period piece Rose. In Mubi’s newly released trailer for the film, Hüller’s titular character reflects on a life trapped entirely in survival mode, unable to look toward any future.

Refusing traditional societal constraints, Rose undertakes a radical deception. She adopts the persona of a small, quiet soldier whose face bears a distinct scar. Arriving in a remote Protestant village, the stranger presents a document claiming ownership of a long-abandoned farmstead, slowly winning over skeptical locals to become a hardworking, God-fearing pillar of the community.

The True and Twisted Tale Behind the Screenplay

The official synopsis released by Mubi points to a darker reality beneath the pastoral community integration, describing the feature as a “true and twisted tale of a deceiver of land and folk, who, defying her birth as a woman, comported herself as a man and committed many a wicked deed.” This festival-favourite drama follows Markus Schleinzer’s work on Veni Vidi Vici.

The expansive supporting cast joining Hüller onscreen includes Caro Braun, Marisa Growaldt, Godehard Giese, Augustino Renken, Robert Gwisdek, Maria Dragus, Sven-Eric Bechtolf, Rainer Egger, Maurice Leonhard, Annalisa Hohl, Anne Klein, and Bastian Trost. The film earned acclaim during its festival run, highlighting Hüller’s Berlinale Silver Bear-winning form and her work in Anatomy of a Fall.

Production and Release Overview for Rose Category Details Director Markus Schleinzer Writers Markus Schleinzer and Alexander Brom Distributor Mubi Awards Stated Austria’s official entry to the 99th Academy Awards Theatrical Release Date December 11

Navigating Awards Season and Theatrical Rollout

Rose enters a competitive theatrical window. Securing Austria’s official Oscar submission status gives the period drama a distinct profile. As audiences await the December 11 theatrical rollout, the trailer offers a glimpse into Schleinzer’s methodical pacing and Hüller’s transformative character study.