Saudi Arabia and Houthis Exchange Strikes as Yemen Conflict Escalates

Yemen’s Houthi movement accused Saudi Arabia of launching 26 airstrikes across Houthi-controlled territory within a 24-hour window.

The Resurgence of Yemen’s Civil War and the 26-Strike Escalation

The conflict in Yemen has shifted back into active combat after a largely frozen state since 2022. According to Al Jazeera and syndicated reports from NDTV, Houthi authorities stated that Saudi Arabia targeted areas under their control with 26 separate strikes over a single 24-hour period. This brings the reported tally of Saudi air operations to roughly 300 over the span of a single week.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015. But the current flare-up is not merely a domestic accounting of old grievances. It is intimately tied to regional choke points and shifting economic lifelines.

Earlier this month, the Houthis launched a rapid offensive to secure Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast. This maneuver granted the group strategic control over the Bab al-Mandab strait. Here is why that matters for global trade: as the broader Middle East war forced closures along the Strait of Hormuz, Saudi Arabia increasingly relied on the Bab al-Mandab corridor for its petroleum exports. The Houthi advance upended that alternative route.

Maritime Blockades and the Global Energy Toll

In response to the shifting territorial control, the Houthi movement declared a strict maritime blockade targeting Saudi shipping. Data compiled by maritime tracking firm Kpler indicates that Saudi oil exports passing through the Bab al-Mandab strait dropped visibly following the July offensive, even as a handful of loaded vessels successfully navigated the passage in recent weeks.

The Houthis maintain that international navigation through the strait remains free and open for all nations except Saudi vessels. Yet, the friction between Riyadh and Sanaa has transformed a local coastal campaign into an international shipping hazard.

But there is a wider diplomatic architecture shifting in the background. The security fallout has drawn immediate regional and international responses. Following a deadly Houthi attack earlier in the month, Arab states and the European Union issued joint statements expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to implementing a bilateral defense pact and the Makkah agreement with Riyadh, as reported by Dawn.

Humanitarian Toll Amidst Regional Realignment

Behind the troop movements and diplomatic communiqués lies a deepening human catastrophe. On Friday, United Nations agencies reported that the renewed fighting had displaced more than 112,000 individuals inside Yemen. Nearly 3,000 additional residents have braved dangerous sea crossings to reach Djibouti, straining local resources on the Horn of Africa.

These figures compound an already devastating baseline. In 2025, UN assessments warned that roughly 17 million people across Yemen struggled to secure consistent daily meals, with an additional one million facing extreme, life-threatening hunger. Every airstrike and counter-strike deepens the infrastructural decay, restricting humanitarian access to vulnerable populations in the northern highlands and coastal plains alike.

Photo: ndtv.com

Yemeni Conflict Dynamics and Regional Impact Indicators (September 2026) Metric / Indicator Reported Figure / Status Primary Source Saudi Strikes Reported in 24 Hours 26 strikes Al Jazeera / NDTV Estimated Strikes in One Week ~300 strikes NDTV Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) >112,000 people United Nations Refugees Fled to Djibouti ~3,000 people NDTV Strategic Choke Point Contested Bab al-Mandab Strait Kpler / Maritime Tracking

As diplomatic channels strain and military commanders trade blows from Sanaa to Mecca—where Saudi air defense forces recently intercepted a Houthi drone south of the holy city, according to BBC reports—the path toward a durable ceasefire looks increasingly narrow.