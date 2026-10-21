Scott Pelley Details Tense CBS News Meeting After Firings

Following a turbulent summer shake-up at CBS News dubbed “Black Thursday,” 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley detailed how a tense post-firing staff meeting went off the rails when editor-in-chief Bari Weiss failed to appear, leaving staffers to face executive producer Nick Bilton instead.

The Bottom Line

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and her team initiated sweeping changes and high-profile firings on May 28, a day now widely known as “Black Thursday.”

During a subsequent internal staff meeting called to address the oustings, employees expected answers from Weiss, but she was notably absent, with executive producer Nick Bilton stepping in instead to read a statement off his phone.

The friction ultimately led to Scott Pelley’s departure from the network that same week, with the anchor later criticizing Weiss’s leadership at the Press Forward Summit and accepting a Journalist-in-Residence position at Columbia Journalism School.

Staff Expect Explanations from Bari Weiss After Personnel Cuts

When CBS News leadership summoned remaining staff members into a room following the May 28 personnel cuts—which impacted correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi, EP Tanya Simon, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich—employees anticipated a direct reckoning. According to Scott Pelley’s remarks at the Press Forward Summit shared to YouTube, the newsroom gathered expecting to hear face-to-face explanations from CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss regarding why several key figures had been abruptly relieved of their duties.

Instead, the room grew visibly unsettled when Weiss did not show up. Into that tense vacuum stepped executive producer Nick Bilton. Rather than opening the floor to anxious reporters and producers seeking clarity, Bilton stood at the front of the room and read a statement directly off his mobile phone without looking up at the staff. Pelley recalled that the delivery landed poorly, leaving everyone in the room questioning the whereabouts of their leadership and managers.

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Clashes Behind Closed Doors and Pelley’s Exit

By the time the staff meeting occurred, Scott Pelley had not yet been fired by CBS, but his days at the network were numbered. Following the tense gathering with Bilton, Pelley had a one-on-one meeting. During that private meeting, the newsman reportedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the show.

News of Pelley’s own firing arrived that very same week, bringing an end to his tenure with the network. While CBS News circulated an internal memo claiming that the objective of the Pelley meeting was to find common ground for the future, Pelley publicly disputed that account, maintaining that no olive branch was ever extended. Pelley subsequently took direct aim at Weiss’s lack of prior broadcast journalism experience, arguing during his summit appearance that CBS is currently in need of “adult supervision.”

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Divided Opinions as Season 59 Airs

The fallout from “Black Thursday” has fractured perceptions within the network as 60 Minutes presses forward with its 59th television season. Critics and former alums have voiced allegations of journalistic interference under Weiss’s watch, pointing to decisions such as a last-minute call last December to drop a story regarding an El Salvador migrant prison.

Conversely, other prominent figures inside CBS have defended the new leadership approach. Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil publicly denied witnessing any editorial bias under Weiss, praising her overarching vision for the company. Meanwhile, newly appointed senior global affairs correspondent and 60 Minutes contributor Trevor Phillips has similarly defended Weiss’s operational style. As ratings experience both gains and losses and the program navigates a changed landscape, Pelley has taken up a new role as a Journalist-in-Residence at Columbia Journalism School.