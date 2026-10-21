RSPCA WA Rescues Stranded Rooster from Canning River

An RSPCA WA rescue operation successfully retrieved a rooster stranded on protective netting about two metres above the Canning River near the Ferndale footbridge, after a public sighting on Wednesday, October 14. Now named River Phoenix, the bird is recovering at the Malaga facility and preparing for adoption.

What You Need to Know About the Canning River Rescue

The Discovery: A member of the public spotted the stranded bird near the Greenfield Street Footbridge and alerted authorities.

A member of the public spotted the stranded bird near the Greenfield Street Footbridge and alerted authorities. The Operation: Inspector Bridie Creedy and trainee inspector Teale Audus coordinated with DBCA staff, who waded into the river to retrieve the unentangled rooster.

Inspector Bridie Creedy and trainee inspector Teale Audus coordinated with DBCA staff, who waded into the river to retrieve the unentangled rooster. The Aftermath: Transferred to RSPCA WA in Malaga, the bird is putting on weight and awaiting adoption amid a rising wave of suburban rooster abandonments.

A Strange Morning Near the Greenfield Street Footbridge

The call came in on Wednesday, October 14, drawing animal welfare officers to a stretch of water. A member of the public spotted a lone bird marooned near the Greenfield Street Footbridge in Ferndale. The rooster had somehow ended up atop protective netting installed roughly two metres above the surface as part of a Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) aquatic revegetation project. Inspector Bridie Creedy and trainee inspector Teale Audus arrived to assess the situation.

Local authorities confirmed the structural nature of the netting, prompting DBCA staff to step in. Wading out into the Canning River, the team followed shore-based instructions issued by Inspector Creedy to secure the animal. The rescue went smoothly, though the bird emerged thoroughly soaked from the maneuver. RSPCA WA noted that while the rooster was unentangled, it was notably thin upon arrival.

Photo: rspcawa.org.au

Recovery in Malaga and the Rising Tide of Abandonment

Safe on dry land and christened River Phoenix, the rescued animal was transported directly to the RSPCA WA facility in Malaga. The bird is steadily putting on weight and regaining strength. Once formally cleared by veterinary staff, the rooster will be available for adoption.

Rescue Detail Recorded Information Initial Alert Date Wednesday, October 14 Location Canning River, near Greenfield Street Footbridge, Ferndale Assisting Agency Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) Current Status Recovering at RSPCA WA Malaga, pending adoption clearance

Behind the unusual circumstances of the river rescue lies a broader, more systemic welfare issue across Western Australian suburbs. RSPCA WA inspectors report an escalating volume of unwanted roosters being surrendered or abandoned. Many urban residents purchase unsexed chicks without realizing they will mature into noisy males, running afoul of local government restrictions in suburban areas because of noise. Inspector Creedy emphasized that domestic roosters lack the instincts to fend against starvation, dehydration, disease, and predators. Under Animal Welfare Act 2002, abandoning an animal remains a serious offense carrying penalties of up to $50,000 and five years of imprisonment.