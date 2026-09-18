Seaweed Fucoidan Fraction Shows Strong Anti-Allergic Activity

A research team led by Ziye Zhang at the Ocean University of China published findings in Food Innovation and Advances demonstrating that salt-gradient purification of fucoidan from Laminaria japonica yields a sulfate- and rhamnose-rich fraction with potent anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory activity in mast cells and macrophages.

Food allergies impact an estimated 3% to 4% of the global population, yet no definitive cure is currently available. Conventional management strategies typically rely on food processing techniques to reduce allergenicity or employ bioactive compounds to regulate immune responses. In recent years, fucoidans—complex sulfated polysaccharides derived principally from brown algae—have drawn substantial scientific attention due to their safety, anti-inflammatory characteristics, and immunomodulatory capacities. However, translating these marine compounds into clinical therapeutics has been hindered by structural variability. Biological activity depends heavily on molecular composition, the degree of sulfation, monosaccharide profiles, and extraction methodologies. Most earlier investigations focused on crude extracts, leaving the precise structure-function relationship obscure.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What was studied: Researchers purified a complex sugar molecule called fucoidan from brown seaweed using a salt-gradient method to isolate specific structural components.

Researchers purified a complex sugar molecule called fucoidan from brown seaweed using a salt-gradient method to isolate specific structural components. Cellular mechanism: The refined fraction, designated LJF-2, successfully blocked enzymes linked to allergic reactions and suppressed inflammatory signaling chemicals in immune cells.

The refined fraction, designated LJF-2, successfully blocked enzymes linked to allergic reactions and suppressed inflammatory signaling chemicals in immune cells. Clinical horizon: While these laboratory results are promising for future functional foods or allergy treatments, the compound has not yet been tested in humans.

Purification and Structural Characterization of LJF-2

To overcome the limitations of crude extracts, Zhang’s team engineered a precise separation protocol. They extracted crude fucoidan from ground Laminaria japonica through a sequence involving lipid removal, hot-water extraction, ethanol precipitation, deproteinization, dialysis, and freeze-drying. Following this preparation, the researchers applied DEAE-52 cellulose column chromatography using sodium chloride gradients of 0.5 and 1.0 mol/L, yielding two distinct fractions: LJF-1 and LJF-2.

Comprehensive physicochemical characterization via chemical assays, monosaccharide profiling, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, and zeta-potential analysis revealed striking structural enhancements in LJF-2. Compared to crude extracts, LJF-2 displayed elevated concentrations of carbohydrates (62.29%), uronic acid (17.20%), and sulfate groups (35.07%). Monosaccharide analysis identified nine distinct sugars, with rhamnose dominating at 21.42% of the composition. Infrared spectroscopy verified the preservation of critical sulfate groups and beta-glycosidic linkages. Furthermore, a zeta potential of −44.83 mV demonstrated high colloidal stability, prompting the team to select LJF-2 for downstream cellular assays.

Cellular Efficacy and Molecular Mechanisms of Action

To evaluate bioactivity, the researchers tested LJF-2 on two distinct cellular models: lipopolysaccharide-stimulated RAW264.7 macrophages and activated RBL-2H3 mast cells. In the macrophage model, LJF-2 effectively suppressed oxidative stress by reducing nitric oxide and reactive oxygen species. It also lowered the expression of key pro-inflammatory cytokines—TNF-alpha, IL-6, and IL-1beta—in a dose-dependent fashion, with relative expression levels dropping to 0.64, 0.55, and 0.68 respectively at a concentration of 100 micrograms per milliliter.

In activated mast cells, which drive immediate hypersensitivity reactions, LJF-2 demonstrated significant stabilization. The compound reduced beta-hexosaminidase activity—a hallmark enzyme of mast cell degranulation—and lowered histamine release from 19.24 down to 10.13 nanograms per milliliter at the highest tested concentration. Mechanistic gene-expression analysis revealed that LJF-2 downregulated STIM1 and TRPC1, two essential proteins governing calcium ion influx. By dampening calcium signaling, the compound restricts the intracellular cascade required for allergic mediator release. Cytotoxicity assays confirmed no significant cell toxicity across concentrations ranging from 25 to 400 micrograms per milliliter.

Comparative Overview of Fucoidan Fractions

Parameter / Assay Crude Extract (LJF) Purified Fraction (LJF-2) Observed Biological Effect Sulfate Group Content Baseline 35.07% Enhanced binding affinity and enzyme inhibition Rhamnose Proportion Lower concentration 21.42% Correlated with elevated anti-allergic activity Macrophage Cytokines High inflammatory output Dose-dependent reduction (TNF-a, IL-6, IL-1ß) Suppression of systemic inflammation Mast Cell Histamine Uninhibited release Reduced to 10.13 ng/mL Stabilization against allergic degranulation Cytotoxicity Range Variable Safe across 25–400 µg/mL Favorable safety margin in vitro

Translational Hurdles and Regulatory Pathways

Translating bench science from in vitro models to regulated clinical applications requires navigating stringent oversight. While purified seaweed polysaccharides offer exciting potential as natural therapeutic ingredients or functional foods, cellular assays represent only the initial phase of drug development and nutritional science.

Before any dietary supplement or pharmaceutical derivative can make claims regarding human allergy mitigation, researchers must advance through rigorous preclinical animal models and clinical validation. These studies are necessary to evaluate human pharmacokinetics, systemic bioavailability, and potential immunogenic side effects.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Future Trajectory for Marine-Derived Therapeutics

The identification of salt-purified LJF-2 establishes a clearer structure-function paradigm for marine polysaccharides. By demonstrating that sodium-chloride-gradient purification can selectively enrich active sulfate and rhamnose constituents, the study provides a blueprint for manufacturing standardized botanical fractions. As researchers design subsequent in vivo investigations, marine biochemistry continues to offer valuable avenues for modulating chronic inflammatory and allergic pathways.

Photo: newswise.com

References

Zhang, Z. et al. (2026). Salt-purified seaweed fucoidan shows promising anti-allergic activity. Food Innovation and Advances, DOI: 10.48130/fia-0026-0005.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.