SFG launches hunt for Creative Styria web platform partner

Creative Styria has launched a hunt for a digital implementation partner to build a bilingual web platform under the leadership of the Steirische Wirtschaftsförderung (SFG), in collaboration with the City of Graz and the Wirtschaftskammer Steiermark, with a strict go-live target set for December 14, 2026.

Unifying Styria’s Creative Economy Online

The initiative aims to give Styria’s creative industries a unified identity and a powerful common voice. The upcoming digital platform, slated for www.creative-styria.at, is designed to serve as a meeting space for creative professionals, businesses, and anyone looking to drive economic innovation through design and ideas.

Planned features include a digital magazine featuring practical examples, an event calendar, a marketplace connecting supply and demand, and centralized information regarding grants, funding calls, and support services.

Scope, Design Standards, and Phased Rollout

Prospective partners—whether established web agencies, specialized development teams, or well-connected solo operators—must handle concept execution, screen design, and technical development. Core foundations such as a site map, corporate design guidelines, and a detailed requirements catalog have already been finalized.

The initial rollout will encompass roughly 20 pages in both German and English, featuring a responsive layout, accessibility compliance, and a user-friendly content management system. A subsequent expansion phase is already scheduled to introduce additional functionality by the end of February 2027.

Tight Deadlines and Rapid Procurement

The project timeline offers little room for delay. Following the official call for proposals, the deadline for submissions closes on November 3, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

SFG plans to award the contract on November 9, 2026, giving the chosen development team just over a month to build and launch the first phase by December 14, 2026. Interested providers must submit their bids and direct any inquiries regarding the tender documents to Barbara Nussmüller via email at [email protected] before the October 27, 2026, deadline for questions.