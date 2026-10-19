Yeungnam University, Vietnamese Consulate Hold Student Safety Education

Safety and Career Program Implementation

Targeted support focuses on Vietnam-nationals studying undergraduate, graduate, and language programs.

Lectures delivered by Vice Consul Nguyen Thanh Hung covered banking card lending bans, voice phishing prevention, and cargo-related drug offenses.

The initiative forms part of a broader “entry-adaptation-settlement” foreign student care system run by the university.

Consular Safety Briefings and Legal Compliance

The instruction addressed specific legal vulnerabilities observed within the student community.

Sessions covered the strict prohibition against lending or transferring check cards and alien registration cards. Officials also detailed triangular exchange scams, government agency impersonation fraud, and drug-related offenses tied to unverified cargo deliveries.

Academic Balance and Employment Pathways

Beyond crime prevention, the program provided practical guidance on managing academic workloads alongside part-time employment. Officials emphasized compliance with legal work hour limits and the necessity of Korean language proficiency for long-term retention.

The guidance extended to aligning academic majors with South Korean industrial demand. Representatives from the consulate outlined employment strategies aimed at securing positions with South Korean multinational firms upon returning to Vietnam.

Institutional Care Systems for International Enrollees

The university coordinates these sessions alongside standard semester orientation programs.

The framework combines arrival orientation, one-on-one lifestyle counseling, legal and safety education, and institutional settlement support.

Program Element Primary Focus Participating Partner Safety Education Fraud and drug crime prevention Consulate General of Vietnam in Busan Academic Guidance Part-time work rules and language proficiency Yeungnam University International Office Career Planning Industrial alignment and corporate recruitment Consular and University Administration

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