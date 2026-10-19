Singaporean Businessman Released on Bail After MACC Questioning

Singaporean businessman Poh Po Lian was released on RM100,000 bail in Kuala Lumpur after voluntarily attending questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on October 19, 2026, regarding a contentious multi-million-ringgit estate dispute, BusinessToday Malaysia reported.

Poh, the court-appointed executor and trustee for the estate of the late Tan Sri Ta Kin Yan, left MACC headquarters at approximately 3.20 pm accompanied by his legal representatives from Jerald Gomez and Associates. The visit marked his third direct interaction with anti-corruption investigators over the ongoing dispute, following an initial statement given at the MACC Johor Bahru office on March 5, 2026, and a subsequent session at the Malaysian Consulate-General in Hong Kong on September 15.

Warrant Cancellation and Investigative Shakeup

Following Monday’s session, a statement released on behalf of Poh indicated that the commission agreed to cancel his outstanding arrest warrant effective October 20, 2026. MACC also reportedly agreed to clear his name from relevant commission portals.

The same statement disclosed a significant shift within the investigating team. Two officers previously managing the file, Stefan Lue Hsien Yang and Wong Yun Fui, were removed from the case and replaced by new investigating officers. MACC has not yet independently confirmed these administrative changes.

The Ta Kin Yan Estate Dispute

The inquiry centers on a prolonged conflict surrounding the estate of Tan Sri Ta Kin Yan, who died in June 2024. Poh maintains that as the late businessman’s former business partner and designated trustee, he is legally bound to administer the estate strictly according to the provisions of the will.

In separate civil court proceedings, Poh filed an affidavit alleging that the complaints, investigations, and subsequent arrest warrants targeting him are part of a coordinated campaign designed to oust him from his role as executor.