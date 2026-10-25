Song Jin-woo Launches 2026 Youth Baseball Tournament in Hometown Jeungpyeong

Korea Baseball Organization legend Song Jin-woo has launched a namesake youth baseball tournament in his hometown of Jeungpyeong, North Chungcheong Province, bringing together 12 teams for a league-format competition.

The 2026 Song Jin-woo Youth Baseball Tournament ran from October 23 to October 25 at the Jeungpyeong Municipal Baseball Field and the Bomgangcheon Athletics Park football-dedicated stadium. Chungcheong Times reported that the event was hosted by the Jeungpyeong County Sports Council and organized by the North Chungcheong Province and Jeungpyeong County Baseball Softball Association, drawing 12 youth squads nationwide.

Song attended the opening ceremony on October 24, stepping up to the plate to face a ceremonial pitch delivered by Jeungpyeong County Mayor Lee Jae-young. Addressing the young athletes, Song emphasized collective responsibility on the field. “Baseball is a team sport, not an individual one,” Song stated during his opening address, as noted by Chungcheong Times. “While winning matters, I ask that you display sportsmanship by trusting your teammates, encouraging one another, and playing hard until the end without injury.”

During the opening ceremonies, Song reunited with his elementary school teacher, Kim Jang-eung, who formerly served as the director of the Jeungpyeong Cultural Center. Reflecting on the event, Song shared his perspective on youth development in an interview with Chungcheong Times. “Watching the kids run around makes me feel like I’m back in my childhood, and my heart was pounding,” Song said. “I hope the players grow through many games in a league format and make a significant contribution to the development of baseball in our country.”

Song’s own journey in the sport began unconventionally. Though he initially favored soccer, he was selected for the Jeungpyeong Elementary School baseball team in 1975 after undergoing physical testing initiated by the school’s then-principal, Cho Jung-hyeop. After the school’s team eventually disbanded, Song progressed through Chaeseong Middle School and Chaeseong High School, winning the 36th Golden Lion Flag.

Category KBO Career Milestone / Record Active Seasons 21 Seasons (1989–2009) Total Innings Pitched 3,003 Innings (KBO Record) Career Wins 210 Wins (163 Starter Wins) Notable Achievements 1999 Championship, 2000 No-Hitter, No. 21 Retired by Hanwha Eagles

Having retired from the Hanwha Eagles in 2009 after a 21-season career that yielded a record 3,003 innings pitched, 210 career wins, a 1999 championship, and a 2000 no-hitter, Song now focuses entirely on coaching. Operating near the South Cheongju Interchange, he trains athletes ranging from youngsters to collegiate players, applying the expertise that earned him a permanent retirement of his uniform number 21 by the Eagles.

Looking to the future of the tournament, Song outlined ambitious infrastructure goals in his interview with Chungcheong Times. “If we build two or three more baseball fields and develop this into a national tournament, more players can grow into better athletes through competition, which will also benefit local commerce and residents,” Song said.

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