South Korean Commercial Bank Branches to Cut Operating Hours by 30 Minutes

Beginning in April 2027, South Korea’s commercial bank branches will adjust their operating hours, shortening the business day by 30 minutes. Following a five-month joint negotiation period, the Korea Financial Industry Union and the Korea Financial Industry Employers Association reached a provisional agreement to shift opening times from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM while maintaining a 4:00 PM closing time.

Five-Month Negotiation Cycle Leads to Provisional Agreement

After initiating formal sectoral bargaining back in April, the National Financial Industry Labor Union and the Financial Industry Employers Association finalized a provisional central negotiation agreement.

At the core of the operational adjustments is a targeted shift in the morning schedule. Starting in April of next year, commercial bank branches will unlock their doors at 9:30 AM instead of the traditional 9:00 AM. Crucially, the afternoon closing bell remains anchored at 4:00 PM, compressing the physical counter service window from seven hours down to six and a half hours.

Mitigating Early Morning Commute Friction for Branch Staff

The operational logic driving the 30-minute reduction centers directly on staff welfare and preparation logistics. Under legacy scheduling rules, an official 9:00 AM customer-facing kickoff forced frontline personnel to report well ahead of opening time for internal system boot sequences, cash drawer balancing, and daily security alignments.

By pushing the public entry time to 9:30 AM, institutions aim to alleviate the severe early-morning commute and preparation strain carried by branch employees. This adjustment forms part of a broader labor-management compromise aimed at modernizing traditional banking workplaces without completely degrading physical branch accessibility.

Wage Adjustments and Youth Hiring Frameworks

Beyond operating hours, the provisional accord establishes critical financial and structural benchmarks. Both labor and management made reciprocal concessions to settle the total wage increase rate at 3.0 percent.

To address broader macroeconomic concerns regarding generational employment, the employers’ association committed to funding specialized financial resources designated for youth new hires.

Expanding Work-Life Balance and Family Support Policies

The newly minted framework introduces structural shifts designed to modernize workplace flexibility. Negotiators established an autonomous commuting system aimed at optimizing work-life balance, alongside a scheduled Friday customer closing mechanism—termed a last-call system—paired with dedicated compensatory leave arrangements.

Family support structures also see substantial vertical integration within the new agreement. Eligibility for childcare leave is now expanded to cover employees with children up to the sixth grade of elementary school. Furthermore, personnel with children in the lower grades of elementary school will receive extended applications for working-hour adjustment systems, insulating working parents from rigid corporate attendance mandates during critical early-childhood development windows.