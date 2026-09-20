Study Reveals T. Rex Had a Warm Body Temperature Like an Elephant

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), led by geochemists Randon J. Flores and Robert A. Eagle, have determined that the Tyrannosaurus rex maintained a body temperature of approximately 36° Celsius, aligning it closely with modern elephants and offering fresh insight into the dinosaur physiology debate, as detailed in reports from Ars Technica, The New York Times, and Smithsonian Magazine.

Redefining the Thermal Engine of Prehistoric Apex Predators

For decades, popular culture and paleontology traded sluggish, tail-dragging reptiles for active, bird-like animals. But raw muscle power needs a metabolic engine. Whether the T. rex generated internal body heat to fuel its activity remained an open question. Now, dental thermometry provides a hard biological marker. By analyzing the chemistry of fossilized teeth, the UCLA team bypassed traditional, ambiguous proxies like bone microstructure and geographic distribution.

Isotope ratios tell the real story. Specifically, the research group utilized clumped isotope thermometry to inspect the teeth of T. rex. The resulting dental thermometer read roughly 36° Celsius. That is remarkably close to mammalian norms, specifically matching the internal operating temp of a modern elephant.

The Endotherm Versus Ectotherm Debate

Paleontologists have spent generations arguing over dinosaur thermoregulation. Some lines of evidence historically pointed toward endothermy—where animals generate their own heat like modern mammals and birds. Other camps insisted that distinct lineages operated under different thermal strategies.

This new isotopic data injects hard chemical evidence into the discussion. According to findings highlighted by Sci.News and UCLA Newsroom, the ability of T. rex to maintain a steady 36°C indicates active physiological temperature management. The giants weren’t just passively soaking up morning rays to jump-start their nervous systems. They ran hot.

Decoding the Isotope Signature

Photo: timesindia.in