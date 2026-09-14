Sydney Sweeney’s Nude Sports Betting Ad Sparks Outrage Among Female Athletes

Fantasy & Market Impact Public backlash from elite athletes highlights ongoing tension around how female bodies are commercialized within sports media ecosystems.

The Novig Campaign and the Spark of Controversy

The controversy centers on a digital promotional campaign launched on Friday, September 11, 2026, featuring Sydney Sweeney, the 29-year-old star of Euphoria and La Femme de ménage (reported as 25 years old in some outlets like Le Figaro and La Presse). Sweeney, who also serves as an actionnaire (shareholder) in the betting platform Novig, appears in the ad posing mostly naked while handling various athletic props, including boxing gloves, balls, a tennis racket, and a golf club. In the spot, she pitches sports wagering by stating, “pas sur la guerre, pas sur la mort, pas sur la politique. Juste le sport” (not on war, not on death, not on politics. Just the sport).

The advertisement quickly accumulated views—nearing 900,000 views on Novig’s official YouTube channel according to coverage from La Presse—while immediately triggering a fierce counter-offensive from prominent female athletes across global sports leagues.

Elite Athletes Fire Back Against “Regression”

The backlash from the athletic community was swift and uncompromising. According to reports from Le Monde, Le Figaro, and La Presse, multiple high-profile champions took to social media and mixed zones to denounce the campaign as an affront to professional women’s sports.

Photo: lapresse.ca

Four-time Olympic champion and former Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus voiced sharp condemnation on Instagram, writing that she was “furieuse” (furious). Titmus stated, “Non seulement c’est un affront pour toutes les femmes qui ont consacré leur vie à perfectionner leur art, mais aussi pour toutes celles qui apprécient le sport pour ce qu’il est vraiment : le travail d’équipe, l’amitié, le dévouement, l’excellence, l’unité…”, while blasting a world where the monetization of women’s bodies and the sexualization of women’s sports remain standard practice.

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Athlete Sport / Nation Public Reaction / Statement Ariarne Titmus Swimming (Australia) Called the ad an “affront” and a sign of ongoing sexualization in sports. Mathilde Tily Triathlon (France) Labeled the imagery “immonde” (filthy), noting athletes still fight for equal pay and recognition. Brianna Throssell Swimming (Australia) Posted pool-side footage declaring, “Voilà à quoi ressemblent les femmes dans le sport, Sydney Sweeney!” Amy Hunt Sprint / Track (Great Britain) Addressed reporters in the mixed zone in Budapest, stating, “Sydney Sweeney, voilà à quoi ressemble le sport féminin!”

Broader Context of Representation and Compensation

The fierce pushback highlights a broader, ongoing friction between commercial entertainment cross-overs and the lived experiences of female athletes who continue fighting for equitable institutional support, media coverage, and prize parity. French triathlete Mathilde Tily added her voice to the condemnation, writing that “aucune somme d’argent ne devrait convaincre une femme d’offrir cette image” at a time when female competitors continue their uphill battle for equal recognition and compensation.

Photo: lefigaro.fr

The conversation was further amplified by competitors such as Australian swimmer and Tokyo 2021 4x100m relay gold medalist Brianna Throssell, who filmed herself in competitive training pools to contrast professional reality against commercial tropes. American Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas quickly amplified the message, while British quadruple European champion Amy Hunt echoed the sentiment in the mixed zone at the Ultimate championships in Budapest on Sunday, September 13, reinforcing that elite athletes are actively reclaiming the visual narrative of women’s athletics.

The Takeaway

As sports gambling platforms aggressively target digital audiences through high-visibility celebrity equity deals, the friction between commercialized entertainment and athletic integrity shows no signs of cooling. The unified front displayed by Olympic and international champions signals that female athletes are increasingly mobilized to police how their industry and their likeness are packaged to the public.