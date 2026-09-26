Syracuse Beats Virginia 3-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey

On September 25, 2026, the Syracuse Orange secured a decisive 3-0 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers in an Atlantic Coast Conference field hockey matchup at the UVA Turf Field in Charlottesville, Virginia. With this road win, Syracuse improved its record to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while Virginia dropped to 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC.

Capitalizing on Early Opportunities in Charlottesville

The Orange set the tone early in front of an attendance of 461 spectators. Just over seven minutes into the contest, at the 7:02 mark of the first quarter, Sammie Goin found the back of the net. The opening goal came off a penalty corner when Aubrey Turner delivered the assist, allowing Goin to drive a strong shot from the top of the circle past the Cavaliers’ defense.

Syracuse extended its lead before halftime. At 26:43 in the second quarter, Aubrey Turner capitalized on a defensive miscue by intercepting a loose pass directly in front of the net, smoothly converting the turnover into a 2-0 advantage that the Orange carried into the intermission.

Defensive Resiliency and Second-Half Control

While Virginia fought to turn the tide after the break, mounting offensive pressure with eight penalty corners throughout the match, the Syracuse defense held firm. Syracuse goalkeeper play and coordinated defensive blocks frustrated the Cavaliers’ attack, limiting Virginia to three total shots on goal.

The Orange sealed the contest in the final frame. At 54:05 of the fourth quarter, Karsin Beatty netted the third and final goal of the afternoon. Jess Liddell provided the assist on the play, which marked a sharp deflection off a corner opportunity, extinguishing any hopes of a late Virginia comeback.

Statistical Breakdown of the ACC Encounter

The final box score reflected a hard-fought battle across all four quarters. Virginia out-shot Syracuse 14 to 6 overall, but both teams placed six shots on target. Syracuse capitalized on its opportunities efficiently, converting three goals from six shots on goal.

Penalty corners proved to be another area where the Cavaliers pushed the tempo, earning eight corners to the Orange’s three. However, Syracuse netminders turned away all threats, recording six saves compared to three saves for Virginia. Officials Eleonora Grange and William Lehrmann managed the match, which also featured a first-quarter green card caution issued to Virginia’s Mary Adams at the 5:53 mark.

Looking Ahead in the Conference Schedule