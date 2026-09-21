T-Mobile May Soon Let Customers “Pick Your Perk” With New Add-Ons

Uncovered by an anonymous employee and reported via The Mobile Report, account-level system codes suggest subscribers may soon swap out legacy incentives for targeted subscriptions like Apple Music, YouTube, and Xbox Game Pass.

Decoding the “On Us Add-On” Architecture

T-Mobile’s existing perks run the gamut from Netflix Standard with Ads and Apple TV+ (available for $3 monthly) to Hulu on specific migration plans. That static model might be approaching its expiration date.

Internal systems at the Un-carrier now feature eight brand-new account-level SOC codes—internal identifiers used for plans, features, and add-ons. According to The Mobile Report, nearly all of these newly logged identifiers end in “OUA,” an abbreviation internally understood to mean “On Us Add-on.” While T-Mobile hasn’t published an official roadmap or eligibility matrix, these backend flags indicate a modular approach to carrier incentives is moving through internal testing channels.

Music and Video Streaming Expansion

The core of the leaked software catalog centers heavily on media consumption. For years, T-Mobile has treated music streaming as a fleeting trial featured occasionally on T-Mobile Tuesdays, rather than a permanent account-tier inclusion. That strategy appears ready for a rewrite.

The discovered database entries include Apple Music On Us (SOC code APMOUA ) alongside YouTube On Us (SOC code YTBOUA ) and SiriusXM On Us (SOC code SXMOUA ). While SiriusXM caters to talk radio and curated audio, a YouTube Premium bundling would logically bridge both ad-free video playback and YouTube Music integration. On the video side, Paramount Plus On Us (SOC code PAPOUA ) joins the ecosystem alongside ESPN+ On Us (SOC code C26ESDIS ). The ESPN inclusion breaks the standard naming convention by utilizing a 2.0-style migration format, pointing toward a targeted sports-oriented package rather than a comprehensive Disney bundle.

Gaming, AI, and Delivery Perks

Beyond traditional media, the leaked system identifiers branch into utility and gaming ecosystems. Xbox Game Pass On Us (SOC code XBXOUA ) sits among the list, bringing access to a rotating software library. This comes as Microsoft implements strict playtime ceilings on cloud gaming across various tiers—capping Essential at 5 hours, Premium at 10 hours, and Ultimate at 15 hours per month.

Productivity and lifestyle integrations round out the discovery:

Google AI On Us (SOC code GAPOUA ): Points toward potential generative AI features or bundled cloud storage tiers.

Points toward potential generative AI features or bundled cloud storage tiers. DashPass On Us (SOC code DSHOUA ): Streamlines DoorDash delivery perks, which T-Mobile previously doled out strictly as an annual standalone redemption via T-Mobile Tuesdays.

The 30-Second Verdict on the Shift

By shifting from forced bundles to a customizable selection matrix, T-Mobile aims to repair consumer goodwill lost amid prior plan adjustments and price hikes. Because these features remain locked behind unannounced internal SOC codes, official launch timelines, pricing tiers, and exact plan eligibility rules are still entirely unconfirmed. Until an executive announcement drops, subscribers should treat the “pick-your-perk” menu as a sophisticated backend preview rather than an active service offering.

Photo: tmo.report