Tampa Bay Buccaneers Start 0-4: Todd Bowles Under Pressure After Packers Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit at an alarming 0-4 start to the NFL season following a narrow 17-14 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, placing head coach Todd Bowles squarely on the hot seat. The franchise has won only two of its last 13 games after an encouraging 6-2 start in 2025.

A Familiar Collapse After Fast Starts

Every single loss in the 2026 campaign has been decided by a single score, highlighting a team that consistently stays competitive on the tactical whiteboard but repeatedly fails to execute in high-pressure situations. This dismal stretch forms a stark contrast to the optimism surrounding the 6-2 opening surge of 2025.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Bowles shouldered the blame for the downward trajectory. I am the Head Coach. I can do more. I can always do more. I will always take responsibility for that, Bowles stated, acknowledging the weight of the mounting pressure. He also emphasized that he stands behind his team and wants to solve the difficult situation together with his players, stating, We will fight, we will stick together and we will turn things around. And I will lead them there. That’s my job. Furthermore, the 62-year-old noted that Tampa Bay must accept that its record reflects reality, adding, We know what the problem is. It’s up to us.

Spielzusammenfassung: Green Bay Packers gegen Tampa Bay Buccaneers | NFL-Saison 2026, Woche 4

Undrafted Rookie Faces Dallas Cowboys on Short Week

The schedule demands an immediate road trip to face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on a short week of preparation. Compounding the challenge, the team must play in this hostile environment relying heavily on an undrafted rookie under center.

Metric 2025 Start Current 2026 Season Record After 8 Games (2025) / 4 Games (2026) 6-2 0-4 Recent Form (Last 13 Games) 2-11 Winless in 2026 One-Score Deficits (2026) N/A 4 Losses (max 1 score)

A mini-bye week looms immediately after the Dallas matchup, presenting the franchise’s front office with a natural window to evaluate a managerial change if results do not improve, which could give Tampa Bay a longer lead time in searching for a new head coach for 2027. However, finding an internal successor remains complicated. Defensive duties rest entirely on Bowles, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is in his debut campaign in Tampa, and special-teams coordinator Danny Smith offers little traditional head coaching precedent. Alternatively, the team could hire an interim coach from outside the staff, similar to the solution chosen by the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 when Jeff Saturday was surprisingly appointed as interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich. It remains equally plausible, however, that Tampa Bay sticks with Bowles to finish out the season while the decision-makers potentially lay the groundwork for a 2027 restart.

Todd Bowles: ‘Find a Way to Finish’ | Press Conference | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Face Daunting Gauntlet as Fan Attendance Drops

Following the clash with Dallas, the Buccaneers face a daunting gauntlet featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears prior to their official Week 10 bye.

Beyond the tactical struggles on the gridiron, the front office faces growing business implications. Continued losses threaten to drain the stands at Raymond James Stadium, raising the specter of home games dominated numerically by traveling fanbases. Whether ownership decides to stay the course with Bowles or orchestrate a drastic mid-season pivot remains the defining question facing the organization.