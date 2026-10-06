Home » Entertainment » Alice Cares for Mother with Parkinson’s at Home in Velesmes-Essarts

Alice completely took over caring for her mother in April 2024 in Velesmes-Essarts, handling medical appointments, treatments, and personal hygiene before a stroke in May 2025 drastically worsened her mother’s condition.

Alice Converts Basement into Studio for Her Mother

Alice converted the basement of her house in Velesmes-Essarts into a studio apartment to accommodate her mother’s declining mobility after a stroke.

The Physical Toll and Domestic Transformation in Velesmes-Essarts

The stroke in May 2025 accelerated a caregiving journey that began when Parkinson’s disease was first diagnosed in 2020. Before the attack, Alice’s mother lived relatively independently at home, retaining the ability to move around and manage daily routines with the help of medical appointments and scheduled treatments coordinated by her daughter.

The medical emergency changed domestic life entirely. Once movement became impossible within a standard home setup, Alice reconfigured the lowest level of her Velesmes-Essarts property. She built a dedicated studio featuring a bedroom, a kitchen, and a bathroom, keeping her mother close at hand.

Confined entirely to her bed, Alice’s mother requires physical assistance for all basic movements.

Photo: mapressedujour.com

Cognitive awareness fluctuates day by day. While lucidity allows for communication on certain occasions, other days bring silence, though comprehension of spoken language remains intact.

The Choice to Reject Institutional Care Facilities

The home setup requires constant vigilance, transforming the family residence into a medicalized environment.

Balancing medical support from visiting nursing professionals with domestic caregiving creates a demanding routine. The arrangement depends on the ongoing availability of home hospitalization resources within the region to sustain the mother’s daily needs.