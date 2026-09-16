The Boox Palma 3 gets stylus support and a sleek redesign

The Boox Palma 3 arrives running Android 16 alongside a sleek anodized aluminum frame, a paperlike fiberglass backplate, and active stylus support for the Boox InkSense Plus.

While the underlying display technology remains familiar, the device introduces notable shifts in design, input versatility, and internal components.

Anodized Aluminum Framing and a Familiar 6.13-Inch Display

The most obvious upgrade for the Palma 3 centers on its hardware exterior. Despite using a proven screen resolution, the device wraps that display in an entirely new enclosure.

The e-reader is built with an anodized aluminum frame complemented by a paperlike fiberglass backplate. This aesthetic and material overhaul gives the pocketable reader a significant visual boost compared to earlier models in the Palma line, bridging the gap between traditional e-ink utility and modern smartphone craftsmanship.

Under the Hood with a Qualcomm Processor and Android 16

Beneath the new shell, the device runs on a Qualcomm Q-6690 octa-core processor. Performance is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a built-in microSD card slot. Energy demands are handled by a 3950mAh rechargeable battery.

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Software represents a major leap forward for the series. While the original Palma and the Palma 2 shipped with Android 11 and Android 13 respectively, the Palma 3 launches with Android 16. This puts the operating system just one generation behind the absolute newest version of the OS, helping the pocket-sized device feel much closer to a modern mobile phone in daily operation.

Active Stylus Support and Optional Accessories

Following in the footsteps of the color screen Palma 2 Pro, the Palma 3 adds support for the Boox InkSense Plus active stylus. This integration transforms the pocket e-reader into a functional digital notepad, allowing users to write directly on the screen using their preferred note-taking applications.

However, buyers should budget for an extra expense if they want to use that specific feature. The stylus does not come bundled in the box; instead, it is sold as an optional upgrade that adds another $46 to the purchase price. That additional cost pushes the total investment closer to the territory occupied by premium e-notes like the Remarkable Paper Pure.

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Camera Integration and Biometric Security

Beyond reading and writing capabilities, the device carries hardware features typically associated with smartphones rather than dedicated e-readers. A 16-megapixel camera sits on the backplate, offering quick capture functionality directly from the pocket device.

Security and everyday usability receive a practical touch with a fingerprint reader embedded directly into the power button. This integration allows for fast unlocking without cluttering the front bezel or breaking the clean lines of the new aluminum frame.