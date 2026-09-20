The iPhone 18 Pro Is Tricky to Repair According to an iFixIt Teardown

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max bring upgrades to batteries, cooling systems, and cameras, but a teardown by iFixIt reveals that the devices present significant repair hurdles. Three out of four test units suffered broken plastic display frames during dismantling, pointing to a tricky repair process for technicians.

Inside the iPhone 18 Pro Hardware Upgrades and iFixIt’s Repair Hurdles

On the outside, the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max retain the exact dimensions and identical external appearance of their predecessors, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Beneath the surface, however, the engineering tells a completely different story. Apple has packed these new handsets with larger batteries, the new A20 Pro chip, a substantially larger vapor-cooling system, and an intricate mechanical aperture system built into the main camera lens.

As these devices make their way into consumer hands, tech reviewers and repair advocates have put them through rigorous examinations. Zach Nelson published teardown and durability videos on his YouTube channel, JerryRigEverything, while the repair advocacy site iFixIt conducted its own teardown. While removing the back glass panel proved relatively straightforward, tackling the rest of the phone revealed stubborn engineering obstacles. Most notably, the plastic frame positioned directly behind the display broke on three of the four units that iFixIt disassembled.

Because Apple does not sell this plastic frame as a standalone component, a fracture during disassembly forces technicians to replace the entire display module. Reattaching the display without its plastic backing frame leaves the screen sitting unflush against the device body. Interestingly, Nelson managed to avoid this specific issue during his teardown, earning a provisional nod for repairability, but the inconsistency has left technicians cautious.

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Four phones are too few to establish a failure rate. Adhesive strength, heating, technique, or a difference in the plastic could all matter. That plastic frame has been present since the 15 Pro. But it hasn’t given us nearly as much trouble in previous years. Liz Chamberlian and Carsten Frauenheim, iFixIt

To mitigate these risks during future repairs, iFixIt engineers noted that using isopropyl alcohol might make display removal more consistent, though further testing is required. Despite the frame breakage, iFixIt assigned the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max a provisional repairability score of 7 out of 10, matching the scores given to the iPhone 17 Pro and 16 Pro generations.

Camera Complexity and Battery Capacity Variations Across Global Markets

The standout mechanical curiosity of the new pro lineup sits inside the main camera array. The newly introduced variable aperture consists of six paper-thin mechanical blades that physically shift to manage light. According to iFixIt’s analysis, an aperture-only repair isn’t going to be feasible if a blade jams or fails. A stuck aperture forces a complete replacement of the entire main camera assembly.

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At the same time, official regional documentation clarifies the exact battery capacities across different global variants. Devices sold outside the United States include a physical SIM card tray alongside eSIM capability, while US models rely exclusively on eSIM technology. To accommodate the physical card slot, international variants house slightly smaller batteries.

Phone Model SIM Configuration Battery Capacity iPhone 18 Pro SIM card + eSIM 4,056 mAh iPhone 18 Pro eSIM only 4,288 mAh iPhone 18 Pro Max SIM card + eSIM 5,391 mAh iPhone 18 Pro Max eSIM only 5,567 mAh

Regulatory Scoring and Official Assessment Differences

Regulatory compliance provides another lens for evaluating the device. Under European Union regulatory mandates, hardware manufacturers must publish formal product information sheets detailing the repairability of their devices. Apple’s official documentation for the iPhone 18 Pro allows for direct comparison against the iPhone 17 Pro.

Photo: mactechnews.de

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While both devices share a mid-tier overall reparability class rating of C, specific sub-metrics show modest improvements. The overarching repairability index increased from 3.04 to 3.14 out of a theoretical maximum of 5. The most notable jump appeared in the tools subcategory, rising from 2.05 to 2.55, suggesting that regulatory pressure for third-party repair access is gradually influencing internal design decisions.

Other categories on Apple’s product information sheet—including fasteners, spare parts, software updates, and repair information—remained entirely unchanged from the previous generation, with no recorded regressions.