Thomas Gottschalk Returns to Public Eye Cancer-Free After Rare Diagnosis

German television entertainer Thomas Gottschalk, 76, announced he is completely cancer-free following treatment for an epithelioid angiosarcoma. Appearing publicly at Munich’s Oktoberfest alongside his wife Karina, Gottschalk shared a positive update regarding his recovery.

At the Käfers Wiesn-Schänke, the television star made his first public appearance since his illness, dressed in a short lederhose and a white shirt. When asked about his condition by Bild , the entertainer stated, Mir geht es jeden Tag besser, ausgezeichnet sogar.

Medical Treatment and Clear Scan Results

The positive news follows recent medical examinations using a Positron-Emission-Tomography (PET-CT) scan, which showed no remaining cancer cells in his entire body. His medical team utilized an unusual immunotherapy treatment from Greifswald that was originally developed for children with a rare form of cancer rather than older adults.

Reflecting on the examinations, the moderator admitted, Man geht da mit einem Zittern hin, weil ich natürlich Angst hatte vor dem Ergebnis. Jetzt bin ich heilfroh . His wife Karina described the recovery as a kleinen Wunder after receiving an initial gloomy prognosis from the professor. Karina added, Der Krebs ist erst mal besiegt while noting they will keep an eye on his future health.

Family Support and Public Return

Though the couple had turned down invitations recently, they made an exception for the Oktoberfest to see Dr. Peter Schmalisch, who has advised Gottschalk for 45 years. Son Roman Gottschalk, 43, who lives in the United States, previously supported his father on Instagram and expressed pride that his father brought the diagnosis public. The family also shares a history with the disease, as Thomas Gottschalk’s father previously suffered from and passed away from cancer.

Discussing her husband’s resilience, Karina stated, Ich bin total stolz auf meinen Mann. Er hat so viel Energie gezeigt und sich wirklich strebermäßig reingehängt. Gottschalk responded, Ich bin noch stolzer auf Karina als sie auf mich. Looking forward, the couple shares a simple wish to live a happy and healthy life.