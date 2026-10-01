Toronto Mayoral Candidate Brad Bradford Proposes Land Transfer Tax Exemption

Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford has proposed eliminating the municipal land transfer tax for home purchases priced at or below $1.1 million, setting up a fiscal clash over the city’s $18.9 billion budget. The policy, reported by koreatimes.net, would remove the levy entirely for properties valued up to the 2025 city average, while critics warn it triggers a $300 million annual revenue shortfall.

The Bottom Line Revenue Exposure: The proposed tax exemption would strip $300 million annually from Toronto’s $18.9 billion municipal budget.

The proposed tax exemption would strip $300 million annually from Toronto’s $18.9 billion municipal budget. Policy Mechanics: Properties valued at or below the $1.1 million 2025 average would pay zero municipal land transfer tax, while higher-tier purchases would face conventional rates.

Properties valued at or below the $1.1 million 2025 average would pay zero municipal land transfer tax, while higher-tier purchases would face conventional rates. Political Friction: Bradford indicated a willingness to invoke “strong mayor powers” if the city council blocks the plan, drawing sharp resistance over deficit spending risks.

A Tax Cut Built on Municipal Deficits Municipal finances rely heavily on transaction-based property levies. The land transfer tax acts as a vital income stream, generating $850 million within the current fiscal framework. Bradford argues that lifting the levy on homes priced at $1.1 million or less will directly lower entry barriers for buyers. Yet opponents maintain that cutting this revenue source forces a difficult choice between slashing public services or shifting mounting municipal debt onto future balance sheets. The debate highlights a stark contrast in municipal tax strategy. Last December, Toronto City Council approved Mayor Olivia Chow’s proposal to hike transfer taxes on luxury properties valued above $3 million, a move projected to pull in an extra $13.8 million. Bradford’s platform pivots in the opposite direction, attempting broad relief for middle-market properties while simultaneously pledging to freeze property taxes during his first year in office.

Weighing Structural Reform Against Fiscal Prudence Critics of the $1.1 million threshold exemption point to broader budgetary strains. Rival mayoral candidate Chris Alexander acknowledged that while lowering the tax is a long-term goal, maintaining fiscal integrity must precede any rate cuts. Meanwhile, Bradford’s past policy adjustments—including a shelved plan to raise the first-time homebuyer rebate ceiling from $400,000 to $800,000—have drawn scrutiny. Instagram Beyond the transfer tax debate, Bradford’s earlier proposal to transition the city’s water utility into an incorporated public enterprise was dismissed by detractors as a risky maneuver. As the mayoral campaign progresses, the clash over the $300 million revenue shortfall underscores the fundamental tension between easing immediate household expenditures and safeguarding municipal creditworthiness.

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