Trump to Keep Buying Canadian Potash but Seeks Lower Prices

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States will continue purchasing Canadian potash, walking back threats of a pivot to Belarusian suppliers just a day after floating a potential trade alternative to pressure North American markets. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, September 22, during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump balanced a demand for lower agricultural input costs against established supply chains, according to reporting by CityNews Toronto.

The U-Turn at the United Nations General Assembly

The diplomatic maneuver arrived swiftly on the heels of statements made on Monday, when Trump indicated he was actively exploring a deal to acquire cheaper potash from Belarus to lessen American reliance on northern imports. By Tuesday, however, the tone shifted during the high-profile summit in Manhattan. “Belarus has a lot of potash, and our farmers need good prices, and we want to get a lower price,” Trump told reporters, as noted by Reuters. “We’ll continue to go with Canada, but Belarus would like to sell it for a much lower price.”

This rhetorical pivot highlights an ongoing trade strategy that leverages alternative global suppliers to negotiate terms with primary economic partners. Canada supplies the vast majority of U.S. potash imports, anchoring an interconnected agricultural sector that spans both sides of the border. Yet, by dangling the prospect of Belarusian trade following the recent lifting of economic sanctions, Washington injected fresh volatility into the fertilizer market.

Carney and Saskatchewan Respond to Trade Pressure

Canadian leadership quickly pushed back against the viability of shifting fertilizer sourcing. Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed reporters at a separate news conference, emphasizing that Canada’s output remains both reliable and cost-effective. Carney underscored that maintaining strong trade ties serves the mutual interests of agricultural producers in both nations. “That would be good for Canadian farmers, it would be great for American farmers,” Carney stated, pointing to an opportunity to jointly expand the continental fertilizer industry.

Photo: reuters.com

The epicenter of this economic friction lies entirely within Saskatchewan, which produces all of Canada’s potash supply. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe forcefully condemned Trump’s initial comments regarding Belarus on Monday, pointing out the ethical complications of dealing with a nation deeply involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Industry stakeholders and market analysts have similarly questioned the logistical logic of sourcing from Belarus over a contiguous, heavily integrated neighbor like Canada, which boasts reliable supply-chain infrastructure.

Logistical Realities and Geopolitical Hurdles

Beyond diplomatic rhetoric, industry limitations render a wholesale shift to Belarusian potash highly impractical. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko acknowledged that his country faces structural constraints and cannot supply the United States with large volumes of potash.

Photo: toronto.citynews.ca

As the international community monitors trade developments out of New York, the immediate crisis appears averted for Canadian producers and Saskatchewan mining towns alike. Nevertheless, the episode underscores how quickly agricultural commodities can become instruments of broader geopolitical negotiation under shifting U.S. trade policies.