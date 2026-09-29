Trump Willing to Lift Iran Sanctions for Definitive Nuclear Agreement

United States President Donald Trump is willing to lift sanctions against Iran and release frozen funds as part of a definitive agreement, provided Tehran delivers “avances concretos” in the nuclear issue. A U.S. official disclosed this stance on Monday as international mediators push to bring both nations back to the negotiating table amid ongoing geopolitical friction.

High-Stakes Diplomacy Through International Mediators

Washington maintains “conversaciones positivas y constructivas a través de los mediadores”, according to the U.S. official. However, the administration remains firm that no comprehensive agreement will materialize unless core nuclear issues are definitively addressed. The diplomatic push involves a high-level American team comprising special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Vice President J. D. Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On Saturday, President Trump rejected Tehran’s latest proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, labeling the overture “inaceptable”. By Sunday, Trump told Axios that he anticipates further diplomatic engagement with Iranian representatives throughout the week.

Skepticism Over Tehran’s Preconditions

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz detailed the administration’s reservations during appearances on Sunday television programs, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that Trump rejected the proposal because Tehran was not negotiating in good faith.

Waltz argued that it was unacceptable for Iran to demand everything up front with merely a promise to talk afterward. During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Waltz dismissed the offer as a cynical attempt to table terms known to be unacceptable, calling the rejection a matter of common sense given the lack of trust between the two governments.

The U.S. official reinforced this perspective, noting that Washington distrusts Iranian promises due to a recent breach of understandings. Specifically, Tehran violated a memorandum of understanding reached in July when it fired upon commercial vessels.

Navigating Disputed Timelines and Terms

While Iranian representatives have signaled a willingness to show flexibility on nuclear matters, both sides remain deadlocked over the schedule of commitments. President Trump underscored the misalignment during recent statements regarding the negotiations.

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“Quieren llegar a un acuerdo, pero no es el acuerdo que yo quiero alcanzar”, Trump stated, adding that the proposal resembles terms the U.S. might have accepted a year ago. “Se extralimitaron”. As mediators continue shuttle diplomacy this week, the path toward a sustainable framework hinges entirely on whether Tehran adjusts its demands for upfront concessions in exchange for future dialogue.