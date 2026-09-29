Kendall Jenner Turns Heads in Paris Ahead of L’Oréal Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner turned heads in tailored neutrals on Monday, September 28, 2026, stepping out in Paris just hours before hitting the runway for the L’Oréal Paris “Express Your Worth” catwalk show at Place Joffre opposite the Eiffel Tower.

The Bottom Line The Runway Return: Kendall Jenner joined high-profile brand ambassadors including Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis for the open-air Paris showcase.

Kendall Jenner joined high-profile brand ambassadors including Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis for the open-air Paris showcase. The Wardrobe: Ahead of the show, the 30-year-old supermodel wore a neutral blazer and trousers combination accessorized with a Chanel bag and dark sunglasses.

Ahead of the show, the 30-year-old supermodel wore a neutral blazer and trousers combination accessorized with a Chanel bag and dark sunglasses. The Relationship Status: Public outings with boyfriend Jacob Elordi—including a recent Milan Fashion Week appearance—have effectively quieted recent split rumors.

Tailored Neutrals and Paris Streets

The 30-year-old model stepped into the Parisian spotlight wearing a classy neutral blazer and trousers, paired effortlessly with a Chanel bag and stylish black sunglasses. The street-style appearance served as a precursor to her evening duties at the L’Oréal show. Titled “Express Your Worth,” the high-profile fashion event brought together an elite roster of global brand ambassadors to the Place Joffre site.

Kendall’s appearance on the Paris pavement follows a tightly scrutinized stretch for the model, whose professional commitments frequently intersect with intense public interest in her personal life. The L’Oréal showcase places her alongside veteran Hollywood icons and fellow fashion fixtures, cementing her ongoing dominance in major seasonal campaigns.

Clearing the Air on Relationship Rumors

Speculation surrounding Kendall and actor Jacob Elordi had mounted in recent weeks after the pair went unphotographed together following an August 27 dinner date at a Japanese barbecue restaurant in Los Angeles. Whispers of a cooling romance quickly dissipated, however, when Elordi turned up to support Kendall by attending the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week.

The couple first crossed paths earlier in the year, sparking headlines in April when they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at an afterparty following Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance. Sources close to the pair indicated that Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, played a key matchmaking role, bringing the two circles together during a busy awards season that saw Elordi contending for recognition for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

Global Itinerary and High-Profile Dates

Since making their relationship public, the couple’s itinerary has spanned multiple continents. Viral TikTok clips captured the pair holding hands during a getaway to Tokyo, following earlier travels to Hawaii. Their international public appearances reached a peak in London, where they attended the premiere of Elordi’s post-apocalyptic Ridley Scott film, The Dog Stars, which also stars Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Guy Pearce.

Recent High-Profile Public Appearances: Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Event / Location Context Coachella Afterparty (April) First public acknowledgment of the relationship following Justin Bieber’s set. Tokyo, Japan Spotted traveling together, with vacation moments circulating widely on social platforms. London Premiere (The Dog Stars) Red carpet appearance following a family dinner with Elordi’s father at Cipriani. Milan Fashion Week Elordi’s attendance at the Bottega Veneta show confirmed their relationship status remained solid.

The gesture underscored a relationship that continues to balance high-fashion obligations with high-profile media scrutiny across both sides of the Atlantic.

The Evolution of Modern Celebrity Romances

The intense fascination surrounding Kendall and Elordi highlights the modern mechanics of celebrity coupling in the social media era. Every shared flight, dinner reservation, and fashion week appearance is instantly cataloged by global fanbases and digital outlets alike. Unlike previous eras where relationships unfolded strictly behind studio gates, today’s high-profile pairings negotiate their public footprint in real time across short-form video platforms and glossy front rows.

Kendall Jenner Lets Loose During Paris Fashion Week | KUWTK | E!

As Kendall prepares for her next major runway commitments and Elordi navigates a slate of prestige film projects, the intersection of their respective careers guarantees they will remain fixtures of both entertainment journalism and industry boardrooms. Whether navigating the cobblestones of Paris or walking global red carpets, the pair demonstrates how modern celebrity power couples successfully merge commercial branding with personal narrative management.