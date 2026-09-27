Türkiye first in Europe and third globally for childhood obesity

Türkiye has risen to first place in Europe and third globally for childhood obesity, driven by urbanization, changing eating habits, and sedentary lifestyles. World Health Organization (WHO) data and expert warnings indicate that the trend marks a transition from simple excess weight to a chronic health crisis affecting children’s metabolic and psychological health.

Sedentary behavior and screen time impact child health Metabolic Impact: Sedentary behavior and the increase in fast-food culture prevent children from burning consumed energy, as muscles do not work, which silently wears down internal organs.

Sedentary behavior and the increase in fast-food culture prevent children from burning consumed energy, as muscles do not work, which silently wears down internal organs. The Satiety Trap: Screen time interferes with natural hunger and fullness cues, leading to unconscious snacking and increased fat accumulation in the liver and disrupted sugar balance.

Screen time interferes with natural hunger and fullness cues, leading to unconscious snacking and increased fat accumulation in the liver and disrupted sugar balance. Behavioral Triggers: Pressuring children to eat or restricting food excessively can create an emotional shield, and when combined with the stress hormone cortisol, can accelerate weight gain.

Shifting Diets and Cultural Perceptions Around Childhood Weight

Data from the World Health Organization underscores the gravity of pediatric weight gain across Turkey, where the convergence of the modern food industry and sedentary habits has reduced traditional vegetable-heavy meals. Dietitian Gürkan Hınız, speaking to the newspaper Cumhuriyet, notes that genetic factors primarily act as a trigger in this process. Instead, deeply ingrained societal misperceptions continue to shape parental responses.

“Unfortunately, in Turkish society, there is still a misleading perception passed down from generation to generation that a ‘chubby child is a healthy child’,” Hınız explains. As families move away from traditional vegetable-heavy meals toward practical and dangerous fast-food alternatives, overall nutritional intake has shifted.

Sedentary Behavior and Internal Organ Stress

Extended screen exposure keeps children immobile, rendering muscles inactive and preventing the use of consumed energy. Hınız highlights that prolonged sitting in front of digital devices scrambles normal signals governing appetite and satiety. Children frequently consume snacks unconsciously while distracted, leading to fat accumulation in the liver and impairing sugar balance.

Beyond physical inactivity, parental approaches to mealtime play a critical role. Rigid dietary restrictions or emotional pressures to finish meals often backfire. When adults enforce strict “eat” or “don’t eat” mandates, children may react with an emotional shield.

The Psychological Toll and Akran Zorbalığı

The consequences of pediatric obesity extend beyond physical health, impacting mental health. Children dealing with excess weight frequently encounter peer bullying (akran zorbalığı) at school, generating deep psychological wounds. This emotional burden often triggers a vicious cycle: stressed children seek comfort in high-energy foods, while elevated levels of the stress hormone cortisol further accelerate weight gain.

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Dr. Emrah Turunç, an internal medicine specialist, points out that insulin resistance—affecting roughly one in four people in Turkey—often develops silently. Manifestations such as expanding waistlines, persistent hunger, sleepiness after meals, skin darkening, and changes in blood fats serve as critical warning signs.

Key Clinical Indicators and Associated Risks in Pediatric Obesity Clinical Sign / Risk Factor Physiological Mechanism Potential Long-Term Consequence Abdominal Adiposity Waist expansion linked to insulin resistance Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, Atherosclerosis Persistent Postprandial Fatigue Sleepiness after meals Joint and reproductive health problems Skin Darkening Change in skin color Insulin resistance

Replacing processed foods and improving school canteen oversight

Management requires replacing processed foods with healthy alternatives and improving school canteen oversight and product variety.

WHO and pediatric public health reports from Turkey