Türkiye to Test First Homegrown Lunar Spacecraft Ahead of 2027 Mission

Türkiye has completed the production, assembly, and integration of its 3.5-metric-ton spacecraft developed for the country’s first Moon mission, transferring the hardware to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) for environmental testing ahead of a scheduled early 2027 launch from the Kennedy Space Center, according to statements by Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

The milestone pushes Ankara closer to its objective of becoming the ninth country globally to execute a lunar mission. Built with over 80 percent domestic content, the craft leverages critical flight computers, power units, communications arrays, and thermal control architectures derived from previous national satellite programs like Imece and Türksat 6A.

System-Level Environmental Testing at TAI

The 3.5-ton hardware must survive extreme mechanical and thermal abuse. The spacecraft has arrived at the TAI Space Systems Integration and Test Center to undergo an environmental verification campaign. Engineers will subject the structural frame and onboard subsystems to thermal vacuum tests simulating the space environment, structural assessments replicating launch conditions, and electromagnetic compatibility evaluations to ensure internal electrical systems operate safely and compatibly with one another.

Once this testing phase concludes, the craft will move to a new cleanroom facility managed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) Space at the Middle East Technical University (METU) campus in Ankara for final inspections. Minister Kacir noted that the broader Moon Research Program has hit a 77% completion rate since kicking off in early 2022, drawing on contributions from TÜBITAK UZAY, DeltaV, and local technology startups.

Deep-Space Hybrid Propulsion and Lunar Orbit Mechanics

The mission profile relies on a homegrown hybrid propulsion system designed to handle critical orbital maneuvers. This propulsion system will execute orbit-raising burns and later manage the final controlled deceleration sequence required to approach the lunar surface.

Photo: dailysabah.com

Minister Kacir highlighted the nature of this specific hardware tier, stating that the domestically manufactured hybrid propulsion system will be fired in deep space for the first time in history. If the timeline holds, the spacecraft will launch in the opening months of 2027, executing a two-month transit to achieve a polar, circular orbit approximately 100 kilometers (62.13 miles) above the Moon’s surface.

Once safely inserted into lunar orbit, the primary mission is scheduled to last three months, with potential extensions pushing operational longevity up to 18 months depending on performance. Homegrown scientific instruments will measure solar wind interactions, investigate the mechanisms behind lunar water formation, map magnetic fields, record surface thermal properties, and gather critical radiation data.

Strategic Space Infrastructure and Upcoming Global Milestones

The lunar endeavor is part of a broader push for technological sovereignty. Officials frame the initiative alongside accession to the Artemis Accords, which promote international cooperation in peaceful space exploration. Parallel developments include the kick-off of the Türksat 7A communications satellite project, active design phases for the Imece-2 and Imece-3 Earth observation constellations, and the construction of an independent spaceport in Somalia to reduce reliance on foreign launch facilities.

Photo: aa.com.tr

Ankara is also partnering with the Turkish Space Agency and METU to establish a dedicated space tech development zone. These expanding capabilities will take center stage globally as Antalya hosts the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026) from October 5–9, welcoming nearly 10,000 international participants.