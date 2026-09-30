UK household income grows 1.1% on revised Q2 GDP data

UK household income per head grew by 1.1% during the first six months of the year following upwardly revised gross domestic product data showing a 0.5% expansion in the second quarter. The updated figures place the UK near the top of the G7 economic leaderboard as markets react to a resilient services sector and stronger business investment.

The Bottom Line

GDP Revision: Second-quarter growth was adjusted upward to 0.5% by the Office for National Statistics, matching US economic pacing for the first half of the year.

Second-quarter growth was adjusted upward to 0.5% by the Office for National Statistics, matching US economic pacing for the first half of the year. Consumer Resilience: Household savings rates ticked up to 8.8% in Q2, while business investment climbed 5.2% year-over-year.

Household savings rates ticked up to 8.8% in Q2, while business investment climbed 5.2% year-over-year. Market Rebound: Sterling reached a six-week high against the euro while bond yields eased, driven by expectations of tighter monetary policy from the Bank of England.

Upward Revisions and G7 Standing

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revised its second-quarter gross domestic product figures upward from 0.4% to 0.5% on Wednesday. Combined with a 0.6% expansion in the first quarter, the updated data shows the UK economy matching US growth during the first half of the year.

This performance places the UK near the summit of the G7 leaderboard, trailing only Canada’s 1.3% growth rate while outpacing France and Germany. Analysts point to a combination of resilient consumer spending and a surprising expansion in trade and business investment as key drivers behind the revision.

Corporate Investment and Household Savings

Businesses continued to allocate capital despite macroeconomic headwinds, with business investment rising 1.8% in the second quarter alone. On an annual basis, corporate investment sat 5.2% higher than the same period in the previous year, defying concerns over elevated borrowing costs and global energy shocks stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Consumers similarly shored up their financial positions. Households directed a larger share of disposable income into savings accounts, pushing the national savings rate from 8.6% in the first quarter to 8.8% by the end of June. Thomas Watts, a fund manager at the private bank Julius Baer, noted the data delivered positive momentum for the administration of John Healey ahead of his budget presentation next month.

Currency Markets and Gilt Yield Reactions

Financial Market Metrics Following ONS Data Revisions Asset Class Indicator Movement Currency Sterling vs. US Dollar Up 0.4% to $1.3292 Currency Sterling vs. Euro Highest since mid-August at 85.43p Fixed Income 2-Year UK Gilt Yield Down 0.05 percentage points to 4.86% Fixed Income 10-Year UK Gilt Yield Down 4 basis points to 5.356%

Currency markets responded to the stronger economic indicators with a distinct hawkish tilt. Traders speculated that an economy running hot, paired with an inflation rate holding at 3.1% against the Bank of England’s 2% target, could force the central bank to maintain or elevate interest rates.

Kathleen Brooks, the research director at XTB, highlighted that stronger services growth and an unexpected improvement in export figures underpinned the upbeat market sentiment. Meanwhile, UK government bond yields eased slightly, absorbing the combined influence of the stronger domestic output data and a cooling in global Brent crude prices from above $100 a barrel.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.