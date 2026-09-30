West Bank Settler Violence Makes Palestinian Life Untenable, Says ICRC

Settler Violence in the West Bank Reaches Crisis Point After Jalud Mob Attack

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said that surging Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank has made everyday life for Palestinians “untenable.” This assessment followed an assault by a mob of more than 100 militant settlers who overwhelmed Israeli security forces to target a Palestinian family attempting to return to their homes in the village of Jalud.

The incident laid bare the growing friction between extremist settler groups and the Israeli military, injuring three security officers and resulting in burned houses. The attack prompted unusually harsh rebukes from political figures inside Israel, exposing deep anxiety over the erosion of state authority and the nation’s standing abroad ahead of upcoming elections.

Political Shockwaves and International Scrutiny

The scale of the Jalud assault and the injuries inflicted on security personnel triggered immediate political fallout within Israel. President Isaac Herzog condemned the violence as a “moral stain,” while Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief and a challenger to Benjamin Netanyahu, demanded decisive action to halt what he termed a “campaign of terror and violence.”

International pressure continues to mount alongside these domestic warnings. A ban on imports of settlement goods came into force in the Netherlands, while the UK has announced plans for broader controls on trade and financing of settlements. Meanwhile, a similar bill will be introduced in the US legislature.

Analysts note that the opposition’s alarm is driven by institutional survival rather than humanitarian concern. Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst on Israel-Palestine with the International Crisis Group, observed that settler violence has become an issue for critics because it is making Israel look bad and exposing a military losing control, rather than out of regard for Palestinian safety.

The Human Cost Behind the High Court Rulings

The victims in Jalud—Mahmod Tubasi, 60, his wife Aedah, 51, and their family—had spent the summer enduring a weeks-long siege by settler militants that forced them out of their homes. Last week, the family secured a high court ruling ordering the state to evict settlers and secure their return.

That return was marred by strategic and operational failures. Late on Monday, the Israeli military informed the family that about 15 military police officers would escort them home immediately, according to reporting by Haaretz. Security sources later called the decision “madness,” noting that conducting such an operation during the Sukkot holiday—when the outposts are packed—with a tiny force and zero backup from the Shin Bet or national police guaranteed disaster.

B’Tselem, an Israeli rights group, reports that more than 60 Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank have been wiped off the map since October 2023, with 18 others partly displaced. Nearly 5,000 people have been forced from their homes, almost half of them children, as settler militants backed by cabinet ministers accelerate a campaign.

As international trade barriers tighten and domestic critics warn of anarchy in the West Bank, the fundamental question remains whether the state possesses the political will to rein in the factions.