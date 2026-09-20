Ultracyclist Max Riese Dies in Tragic Crash with Deer at High Speed

Extreme cyclist Max Riese died following a high-speed collision with a deer while riding his bicycle near his home in Salzburg, Austria, on September 15, 2026. Known for elite ultra-endurance achievements, including a Triple Everesting world record and a Hellenic Mountain Race victory, the 36-year-old’s sudden death has deeply shaken the global cycling community.

The Tragic Crash Near Salzburg and Berchtesgaden

Max Riese was riding his road bicycle near his home in Salzburger Flachgau during an evening training session when the fatal incident occurred. According to local police reports cited by Przegląd Sportowy Onet, the 36-year-old Saxon-born cyclist was descending the Rossfeld-Panoramastrasse near Berchtesgaden in Bavaria when he collided with a deer at high velocity. The impact was so severe that his road bicycle literally shattered into pieces.

A passing female motorist discovered the severely injured athlete on the roadside and immediately alerted emergency services. Local fire brigades, ground ambulances, a physician, and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the scene. Despite the rapid response, life-saving measures failed, and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the location.

A Legacy of Elite Ultra-Endurance Dominance

Riese had cemented his status as a premier tier ultra-distance athlete through a series of staggering physical achievements. In 2025, he set a world record in Triple Everesting, accumulating 26 553 m of vertical gain across nearly 300 miles in a grueling 37 hours and 37 minutes.

He followed up that landmark performance by conquering the 2026 Hellenic Mountain Race. That grueling event covers roughly 900 kilometers—about 573 miles—across the rugged Pindos mountain range in Greece, featuring approximately 30 tys. m of total elevation gain over punishing gravel tracks, rocky footpaths, and remote asphalt trails.

Max Riese Career Milestone Performance Overview Event / Achievement Year Location / Terrain Key Metrics Triple Everesting World Record 2025 Salzburg Region, Austria 26 553 m elevation, ~300 miles, 37h 37m Hellenic Mountain Race (Winner) 2026 Pindos Mountain Range, Greece ~900 km, ~30 tys. m elevation, gravel/rock

Community Shock and the GravGrav Collective Response

News of the tragedy was confirmed publicly by Riese’s partner and the GravGrav Collective, an ultra-cycling community he co-founded. In a joint statement published on Instagram, the collective expressed the profound grief shared across the international endurance sport ecosystem.

Photo: przegladsportowy.onet.pl

“With extremely heavy hearts, we share the news that Max Riese passed away as a result of a tragic accident on 15.09.2026,” the GravGrav Collective stated on Instagram, highlighting his character beyond athletic results. “As we all know, Max was an exceptional person. Although ultra-racing is an individual sport, Max deeply cared about the people and the community around him. He leaves behind a void that cannot be filled.”

Fellow athletes and fans flooded social media platforms with tributes, expressing disbelief at the loss of a competitor known just as much for his warm, open demeanor as his physical tenacity. Investigators from regional law enforcement agencies continue to review the exact sequence of events surrounding the collision on the alpine pass.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.