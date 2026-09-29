UNGA 81: AI Takes Center Stage While Women’s Rights Take a Back Seat

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the high-level debate of the 81st session of the General Assembly on September 29, 2026, by declaring that artificial intelligence must be shaped by humanity and warning that life-and-death decisions must never be surrendered to machines. Addressing world leaders in New York, Guterres delivered a warning that paired the rapid acceleration of transformative technology with a severe, concurrent erosion of human rights and gender equality.

“Women and girls continue to face discrimination, violence, exclusion and abuse… Their rights are being rolled back. Their voices silenced. Their bodies turned into battlegrounds,” Guterres told the General Assembly, highlighting a global political backlash that stands in sharp contrast to the diplomatic urgency afforded to emerging technologies.

The 81st session convened under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all,” throwing a spotlight on two defining parallel trends: the expansion of generative AI and the regression of women’s rights. Yet, as the podium addresses demonstrated, world leaders have assigned vastly different political weights to each.

Divergent Priorities at the General Assembly Podium

In their opening statements, major powers leaned heavily into the governance, security, and economic competition surrounding artificial intelligence. French President Emmanuel Macron warned that a few powers could decide the planet’s future through AI, urged states to build independent, open-source models, and said, “We must act now to protect our children and our young people.” UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham called for global cooperation centered on transparency and ethics, while China’s Vice President Han Zheng emphasized a people-centered approach to narrowing the global digital divide. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged the United Nations to lead AI rule-setting through equal participation.

U.S. President Donald Trump used his address to assert American technological dominance, declaring that the United States was outcompeting the world. Trump also pushed for a nomenclature shift regarding the technology, stating from the podium, “From this point forward, all U.S. documents—and hopefully the world—will use the more accurate term super rather than artificial. So, it’s super intelligence.”

This heavy focus on technology was mirrored across the assembly hall’s schedule. By Saturday, September 26, 2026, 86 out of 174 speakers had raised technology and artificial intelligence in their remarks, while 46 speakers addressed human rights and gender.

Institutional Power and Funding Disparities

While artificial intelligence ascends to the top tier of international security and innovation agendas, institutional momentum for gender equality is moving backward. Reports from UN Women and UN DESA indicate that one in three institutional mechanisms dedicated to gender equality has lost institutional power over the past two years. Approximately one in four such mechanisms have experienced operating budget cuts, and nearly one in ten have lost control of their budgets entirely.

Global progress on women’s political and executive participation is reversing. Current projections from UN reports estimate that global gender equality could be achieved only by 2197, pushing the target far past the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goal timeline. This disparity is further underscored by a basic leadership question that member states have yet to resolve: why no woman has ever been selected as Secretary-General of the United Nations.

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The policy disconnect is mirrored by massive capital flows. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data, global venture-capital investment in AI firms reached $258.7 billion in 2025, capturing 61 percent of total global venture capital. Philanthropic commitments have followed a similar trajectory, highlighted by the Gates Foundation’s commitment in September 2026 to spend at least $1 billion over two years to expand equitable access to AI and AI-enabled solutions.

In contrast, funding for gender equality fell by 13 percent between 2023 and 2024, while financial backing for women’s rights organizations declined by 28 percent over the same timeframe. As the international community mobilizes capital to construct the digital architecture of the future, resources continue to contract for the institutions working to secure women’s equal place within it.