Standing at roughly 1,300 meters above sea level on the ridge of Hrubý Jeseník, Vřesová studánka served as an extraordinary wilderness hideout for Olympic gymnast Věra Čáslavská following the August 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia, where she maintained her training regimen ahead of the Mexico City Games under harsh, improvised conditions.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Legacy Asset Integrity: The destruction of the historic mountain chalet in 1988 and subsequent loss of its chronicles in the 1997 floods underscore the vulnerability of high-altitude sports history archives.

The Geopolitical Shock of August 1968

In August 1968, the Czech women’s gymnastics team was holding a critical training camp in Šumperk ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games in Mexico. That preparation was violently upended overnight from August 20 to August 21, when Warsaw Pact troops invaded Czechoslovakia to crush the Prague Spring political liberalization movement. Polish military units occupied Šumperk, sparking immediate civilian resistance outside the Grand Hotel.

Zdeněk Zerzáň, then the chief of the local Mountain Service (Horská služba) and manager of the mountain chalet at Vřesová studánka, recalled confronting occupation forces. According to Zerzáň’s testimony documented by Paměť národa, local crowds stopped incoming tanks, prompting a tank commander to break down in tears and warn protesters that he had orders to open fire.

A High-Altitude Safehouse and Improvised Training

As a prominent signatory of the “Two Thousand Words” manifesto, Čáslavská faced immediate danger. State radio warnings made it clear that signatories were primary targets for arrest by the KGB. Acting on an alert passed down from party officials via sports facility manager Mr. Krmela, Zerzáň intervened to protect the three-time Olympic champion.

“I went to the gymnastics coach Jaroslava Matlochová and told her I had a vacant apartment at Vřesovka, so I would take her there,” Zerzáň recounted to Paměť národa. Transported covertly to the remote ridge of Hrubý Jeseník, Čáslavská refused to let political turmoil derail her athletic ambitions. Without standard apparatuses, she improvised. Zerzáň brought up firewood logs, and Čáslavská used a stripped tree trunk as a substitute balance beam, alongside hauling heavy coke into the cellar to maintain her physical conditioning.

Athlete / Figure Role / Context 1968 Olympic Outcome Věra Čáslavská Gymnastics Team / 1968 Hideout at Vřesová studánka 4 Gold Medals (All-Around, Vault, Uneven Bars, Floor Exercise), 2 Silver Zdeněk Zerzáň Mountain Service Chief & Chalet Manager Sheltered Čáslavská; later expelled from the Communist Party during normalization Jaroslava Matlochová Gymnastics Coach Facilitated training continuity and logistical support

The Road to Mexico and the Silent Protest

After roughly two weeks in hiding, Čáslavská rejoined the national delegation and traveled to the Mexico City Olympics. She dominated the competition, securing gold in the individual all-around, vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise, alongside silver medals in the balance beam and team competition, cementing her status as the most decorated female athlete of the Games.

Her defiance extended far beyond the training logs of Vřesová studánka. During the medal ceremonies, as the Soviet anthem played, Čáslavská famously averted and lowered her head in a silent, powerful protest against the occupation of her homeland. While American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos faced expulsion from the U.S. team for their raised-fist protests on the 200-meter podium, Čáslavská balanced personal protest with national duty, noting later that she avoided a “victory” salute because Czechoslovakia desperately needed her medals.

The Demise of Vřesová studánka

The geopolitical fallout touched everyone who aided the gymnastics icon. Zerzáň faced severe professional repercussions during the subsequent normalization purges, being stripped of his leadership roles within the Czech and Czechoslovak Mountain Services, though spared complete dismissal thanks to intercession from sports officials. The sanctuary itself fared no better.

Photo: clanky.seznam.cz

Miroslav Javořík, who took over as the chalet’s final manager in 1979, oversaw a Spartan operation powered by a single-cylinder Slavia generator and maintained through grueling winter supply runs on cross-country skis from Červenohorské sedlo. Despite operating without financial loss, the facility was ordered closed in September 1981 by state enterprise Restaurace a jídelny Jeseník under the guise of unprofitability. Abandoned and ransacked, the historic chalet was ultimately demolished in 1988 due to catastrophic structural decay, erasing a vital physical touchpoint of Czech sporting history.