Whole Foods Recalls Cabricharme Goat Cheese Over Undeclared Egg Allergen

Whole Foods Market issued a multi-state recall for Fromagerie Coop de Méan Cabricharme cheese across seven states after discovering that scale labels failed to declare egg lysozyme, a hen egg white protein. The artisan unpasteurized goat’s milk cheese poses serious health risks for individuals with egg allergies.

Understanding the Whole Foods Cabricharme Cheese Recall and Undeclared Allergens

Whole Foods Market recalled its artisan Fromagerie Coop de Méan Cabricharme cheese sold across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. According to regulatory disclosures published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an in-store employee at a Whole Foods location identified the labeling discrepancy. The scale labels on the cut-and-wrapped portions omitted any mention of egg lysozyme.

The recall affects specific date codes and product look-up numbers. Items include raw milk Cabricharme aged 60 days, listed under PLU 57953 with best-by dates running through October 7, 2026, across six states, alongside Belgian Cabricharme sold under PLU 54670 in California and Arizona. Whole Foods Market of Austin, Texas, confirmed that all affected inventory has been pulled from store shelves. No illnesses have been reported to date.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Hidden Allergen: Egg lysozyme is an enzyme extracted from egg whites, added to cheese milk during production to prevent bacterial gas defects.

Egg lysozyme is an enzyme extracted from egg whites, added to cheese milk during production to prevent bacterial gas defects. The Regulatory Violation: Under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, manufacturers and retailers must explicitly state egg-derived ingredients on packaging to protect vulnerable consumers.

Under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, manufacturers and retailers must explicitly state egg-derived ingredients on packaging to protect vulnerable consumers. Consumer Action: Shoppers possessing the affected cheese can return it to the place of purchase with a receipt for a full refund or destroy the product safely. Whole Foods maintains a consumer support line at 1-844-936-8255.

The Biochemistry of Egg Lysozyme in Artisanal Cheesemaking

To understand why an egg protein is present in goat’s cheese, one must examine dairy microbiology. Cheesemakers occasionally introduce purified lysozyme—an enzyme derived from hen egg albumen—into milk tanks. How this enzyme works depends on lysozyme’s capacity to prevent “late blowing,” a flaw triggered by bacterial gas formation during the aging process that leaves the cheese cracked, gassy, and unpleasant in taste. Without this intervention, bacterial fermentation during aging can produce excessive hydrogen gas, causing a structural defect known in the dairy industry as “late blowing.” This defect leaves cheese cracked, gassified, and ruined in flavor.

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Photo: fda.gov

While effective for dairy preservation, this practice introduces a potent food allergen into a product consumers might otherwise assume is safe. Based on information gathered by Statista from government agency files, missing allergen warnings represented the number one driver of U.S. food recalls in 2025, making up nearly 39 percent of all recall incidents monitored by the FDA and the U.S. Milk and egg frequently top the list of omitted label warnings. In addition, figures released by Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) show that approximately 1.3 percent of American children under five years old and nearly 1 percent of older youth suffer from an egg allergy, positioning it as the nation’s second most widespread childhood food allergy.

Regulatory Oversight and Prior Labeling Failures

This incident reflects a recurring vulnerability in retail deli operations where whole wheels of artisan cheese are sliced, weighed, and labeled on-site by store employees. When a supplier utilizes a processing aid like egg lysozyme, that information must successfully travel down the supply chain to the grocery store scale programming systems. The FDA classifies such omission risks under its Class I enforcement category, reserved for situations with a high probability of serious or life-threatening health consequences.

FTF News: NYC Food Recall: 68 Deli Foods and Cream Cheeses Over Listeria

Whole Foods has faced similar multi-state scrutiny before. In September 2022, the grocer issued a comparable recall across 54 northeastern stores for Zerto Fontal cheese due to undeclared egg lysozyme on scale labels. However, that earlier enforcement action was initiated only after a customer reported falling ill, contrasting with the current Cabricharme event, which store personnel caught proactively before any reports of illness emerged.

Product Name PLU Code Affected States Best-By / Date Range Fromagerie Coop de Méan Cabricharme Raw Milk 57953 CA, CT, MA, NJ, NY, RI All dates up to and including 10/7/2026 Belgian Cabricharme 54670 CA, AZ Varies by in-store cut date

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Individuals diagnosed with an egg allergy or severe systemic hypersensitivity to hen eggs must strictly avoid consuming any product containing hidden egg lysozyme. Ingestion can trigger rapid-onset clinical manifestations, ranging from severe reactions to life-threatening anaphylaxis.

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References

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Whole Foods Market Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Cabricharme Cheese. September 2026.

Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). Pediatric Food Allergy Prevalence and Statistical Overview.

National Institutes of Health (NIH). Research on Lysozyme Applications and Antimicrobial Mechanisms in Dairy Processing.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) Overview.