Why Cash Persists Despite India’s Digital Payment Boom

India’s digital payment ecosystem has expanded dramatically over the past decade, yet physical cash continues to thrive alongside mobile platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Here is the math. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has successfully driven financial inclusion through biometric digital identities and mobile rails, cash remains a preferred medium for daily micro-transactions. But the balance sheet tells a different story about how physical and digital methods serve distinct demographic segments across the country.

The Bottom Line

Dual-Track Growth: Physical currency continues to circulate heavily in micro-retail and informal labor segments despite rapid digital adoption.

Physical currency continues to circulate heavily in micro-retail and informal labor segments despite rapid digital adoption. Regulatory Push: Central bank frameworks, including Aadhaar and UPI infrastructure, have formalized banking access for nearly 80% of Indian adults.

Central bank frameworks, including Aadhaar and UPI infrastructure, have formalized banking access for nearly 80% of Indian adults. Structural Stickiness: Cash provides immediate liquidity and privacy advantages that keep it relevant in rural and low-income commercial environments.

Infrastructure Expansion Meets Cash Resilience

Over the past decade, the Reserve Bank of India has advanced the digitization of payments at an aggressive pace. The introduction of Aadhaar in 2009 created a foundational digital identity system used by over 90% of the population, according to data highlighted by Andreessen Horowitz. This verification layer allowed the government to link bank accounts directly to citizens, enabling rapid social benefit transfers during economic stress.

Launched in 2016, UPI transformed mobile payments by allowing instant transfers through virtual handles without traditional card networks. UPI has since scaled into one of the largest real-time payment systems globally by volume. Yet, even as transaction volumes on mobile apps multiply, total currency in circulation has not vanished. Merchants in semi-urban and rural areas frequently accept digital transfers while maintaining cash floats to settle supply chain obligations with wholesalers who operate outside formal tax nets.

Evaluating the Informal Sector Friction

The persistence of physical currency is rooted in the structural composition of India’s labor market. A significant portion of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operate on daily cash liquidity to manage immediate payroll and inventory restocking.

Furthermore, formal credit penetration remains limited. Only a small fraction of micro-enterprises access institutional loans, forcing business owners to rely on cash reserves generated through daily sales. Digital rails handle high-frequency consumer purchases efficiently, but the underlying mechanics of informal supply chains rely on the immediate finality of physical notes.

India Payment Ecosystem Metrics (2016 vs. Recent Data) Indicator 2016 Baseline Recent Status Adults with Bank Accounts ~53% ~80% Cash Share of Transactions ~90% Declined significantly, yet volume persists UPI Position Globally Newly Launched Among world’s largest real-time networks

Macroeconomic Implications and Future Outlook

As commercial activity expands, the coexistence of cash and digital payments reflects a maturing financial landscape rather than a stalled transition. Fintech lenders and commercial banks continue to adapt by utilizing co-lending models to lower the cost of capital for underserved borrowers, bridging the gap between digital platforms and cash-dependent communities.

Photo: a16z.com

Market participants monitoring South Asian financial technology sectors must watch how regulatory updates from the central bank shape credit availability for MSMEs. While mobile transactions will capture an increasing share of gross domestic product growth, physical cash will retain an essential operational role in the nation’s decentralized retail economy.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.