Home » News » Why the ‘Confuse the Enemy’ TikTok Challenge is Hard for Outsiders to Copy

Black dancers on TikTok have sparked a viral phenomenon with the “Confuse the Enemy” challenge, utilizing syncopated arm movements, dramatic running, and Camden Bop choreography to create a trend that remains distinctly difficult for outsiders to replicate, theroot.com reported.

The Mechanics of the Camden Bop and Jazz Rhythms

The trend kicked off when a TikToker known as Sai posted a video dancing alongside his younger brother. That original clip crossed 3 million views, drawing widespread attention to the young sibling’s sharp timing and ability to hit every count. The routine centers around fast-paced footwork, specific arm syncopation, and the spirited energy of the Camden Bop.

According to theroot.com, the challenge earned its moniker because the syncopated beats of the underlying jazz music make the movement difficult for the rhythmically challenged to copy smoothly. While non-Black users have attempted to join in, the results frequently lack the fluidity seen among Black creators, who have embraced the track as a source of joy and cultural expression.

Los Angeles screenwriter and filmmaker Latasha Mercer described the feeling on TikTok, noting that the music feels like feel-good, vintage jazz. Watching the dancers move, she added, feels akin to interpretive Black dance. Observers have compared the energy of the routine to classic African American artwork like Annie Lee’s “Blue Monday,” as well as the Horton dance technique associated with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Photo: shapes.inc

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Enters the Discourse

The cultural crossover reached a new milestone late last week when professional dancers from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater joined the movement. Dressed in a mix of street clothes and costumes while minutes away from performing the iconic piece “Revelations,” performers Corrin Rachelle Mitchell, Isabel Wallace-Green, Shawn Cusseaux, and Ashley Kaylynn Green delivered their own rendition backstage, captioned with the question, “Did someone call for us?”

Tiara Nock, Ailey’s senior social media manager, discovered the trend on her personal accounts and saw an immediate opportunity to connect the institution with the digital community, theroot.com reported. Mr. Ailey founded the company to give dance back to the people, Nock noted, viewing her role on social media as a steward of that mission. Bringing the choreography to digital spaces allows the company to share an experience of Black culture beyond the walls of traditional theaters.

Historical Precedents of Cultural Appropriation on TikTok

The discussion surrounding the “Confuse the Enemy” challenge taps into a long history of mainstream culture profiting from Black artistry without proper attribution.

On social media, this dynamic previously surfaced during the “Renegade” dance trend. Originally choreographed in 2019 by Jalaiah Harmon—who was 14 years old at the time—the routine became a global phenomenon after high-profile influencers performed it, leaving the original creator largely uncredited. The shapes.inc coverage of TikTok dance communities notes that the subsequent backlash over the Renegade challenge permanently altered platform etiquette, establishing the standard practice of tagging original creators in captions.

Subsequent trends like the “Savage” challenge by Keara Wilson and the “Say So” challenge by Haley Sharpe highlighted shifts toward closer integration between platform choreographers and major recording artists. Yet, as digital trends evolve through physical challenges and international crossovers, the “Confuse the Enemy” style shows how a specific intersection of jazz rhythm, technical footwork, and cultural nuance stays anchored within its originating community.