risk.net: Bolivia’s 2024 virtual asset rules boosted digital dollar access

Bolivia’s authorization of virtual asset payment rails in June 2024 sparked a massive expansion in digital dollar transactions amid severe foreign exchange rationing. According to risk.net, observed Tether purchases on a single platform surged from approximately US$7.5 million per month prior to the repeal to US$31.7 million by December 2024, shifting activity from ad hoc surveillance to formal supervisory reporting.

Decoding Bolivia’s Digital Asset Transition

Tether purchases on a single tracked platform climbed from about US$7.5 million monthly before June 2024 to US$31.7 million by December 2024.

Supervised intermediaries reported Bs333 million in client virtual-asset operations in December 2024, expanding to Bs694 million by June 2025.

Client virtual assets held directly in supervised bank custody reached Bs507 million by June 2026.

Bolivia Repeals Prohibitions on Virtual Asset Payments

Faced with persistent foreign exchange shortages, Bolivian authorities shifted strategy in June 2024 by repealing long-standing prohibitions on electronic payment instruments for virtual asset operations. risk.net reported that this regulatory adjustment brought previously opaque peer-to-peer cryptocurrency flows into supervised channels. Recorded Tether volume on the primary observed platform expanded significantly, jumping from US$7.5 million to US$31.7 million per month by the close of 2024.

The transition forced a structural change in market monitoring. Before the authorization, central bank oversight relied on fragmented platform surveillance. Afterward, supervised intermediaries captured quantifiable operational volumes, reporting Bs333 million in client virtual-asset operations in December 2024. That figure more than doubled to Bs694 million by June 2025, demonstrating rapid institutional adoption of digital dollars.

Timeline Period Observed Tether Volume Supervised Operations / Custody Prior to June 2024 ~US$7.5 million / month Prohibited / Unmonitored December 2024 US$31.7 million / month Bs333 million (operations) June 2025 Not Reported Bs694 million (operations) June 2026 Not Reported Bs507 million (bank custody)

Virtual Assets Migrate to Supervised Bank Custody

As the market matured past the initial 2024 policy shift, capital increasingly migrated onto formal bank balance sheets. risk.net noted that client virtual assets held in supervised bank custody reached Bs507 million by June 2026. This migration illustrates how regulatory access can re-channel informal digital dollar demand into structured, auditable environments.

Empirical evaluation of monthly market data reveals complex dynamics regarding parallel market premiums. Lagged US-dollar-related search attention showed no statistical relationship with the parallel market premium prior to the June 2024 authorization, but turned negatively associated with it afterward. Because conventional significance weakens across trend- and source-consistent specifications, analysts treat this regression strictly as supporting evidence rather than a definitive causal estimate. Meanwhile, boundary cases like Argentina and Cambodia provide comparative context on how parallel currency pressures interact with digital asset rails.

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