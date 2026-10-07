Judge Pauline Newman Misconduct Case Transferred to Eleventh Circuit After Three Years

Following a three-year jurisdictional stalemate, the Chief Justice of the United States transferred the judicial misconduct case of U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman to the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council on August 19, 2026.

The Case Mechanics at a Glance

The Core Action: The Chief Justice transferred Complaint No. FC-23-90015 and related matters to the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council, now designated as Complaint No. 11-26-90237.

Jurisdictional Transfer to the Eleventh Circuit

According to an Eleventh Circuit Order, the transfer took place on August 19, 2026, routing the long-standing proceedings away from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. IPWatchdog first broke the news of the reassignment, which subsequently prompted the court to make previously sealed documents public. It remains unclear whether Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore formally requested the transfer or if the Chief Justice independently intervened to pull rank.

The procedural history stretches back to March 24, 2023, when Chief Judge Moore first identified Complaint No. FC-23-90015 against Judge Newman under the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act of 1980. Following a July 31 recommendation by a Special Committee, the Judicial Council of the Federal Circuit issued a September 2023 decision suspending Newman from taking on case assignments for one year, or until she ceased her misconduct and cooperated such that the Committee can complete its investigation. Newman declined those specific examinations, opting instead for two independent medical reports. The Federal Circuit panel dismissed those alternative evaluations as inadequate, subsequently renewing Newman’s suspension twice.

NCLA Argues Newman's Suspension Exceeds Judicial History

In a February 2024 statement, the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) argued that Newman’s indefinite suspension was unprecedented in American judicial history, exceeding penalties handed down to judges guilty of serious misconduct. Those due process concerns gained judicial traction in August 2025, when the D.C. Circuit acknowledged in an opinion affirming the dismissal of Newman’s district court suit against Moore that Newman had raised serious questions regarding whether the disability proceedings comport with constitutional principles.

In September, Representative Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) introduced the Judicial Conduct and Disability Reform Act, designed to amend the 1980 statute by instituting mandatory transfer requests for complaints lodged against circuit court judges. Meanwhile, Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Intellectual Property, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet, advanced a separate bill in August to designate courtroom 201 at the Howard T. Markey National Courts Building as the “Pauline Newman Courtroom.”

Legal Experts React to the Judge's Relocation

NCLA President Mark Chenoweth expressed approval over the public nature of the transfer, stating it would help maintain public confidence in the judiciary’s accountability mechanisms. IPWatchdog Founder and CEO Gene Quinn characterized the relocation as long overdue, asserting that the allegations against the 99-year-old judge lack merit. Retired Federal Circuit Chief Judge Randall Rader offered an even blunter assessment of the Supreme Court’s and Chief Justice’s involvement, remarking, “It’s clear there has been some compulsion for the court to finally step up. I think they’re saying, ‘we’ve been embarrassed long enough.”

With the matter now docketed under Complaint No. 11-26-90237 within the Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council, legal analysts are monitoring whether the new forum will grant Newman the review she has sought for over three years. Whether the Eleventh Circuit will move to lift the active assignment ban remains the central question as the case enters its next procedural phase in Atlanta.

Milestone Event Date Governing Body / Court Initial Complaint Identified March 24, 2023 U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Suspension Decision Official September 2023 Judicial Council of the Federal Circuit Supreme Court Denies Certiorari June 15, 2026 Supreme Court of the United States Case Transferred August 19, 2026 Eleventh Circuit Judicial Council

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