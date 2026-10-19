Why the Jaguars Must Trade Brian Thomas Jr. Before the Deadline

The Brian Thomas Jr. era in Jacksonville effectively reached its conclusion during Week 6, as a zero-catch performance in a narrow 34-31 loss to the Houston Texans highlighted his disappearing role in the team’s offensive scheme. Head coach Liam Coen addressed the situation directly after the AFC South contest, stating plainly that players must step up and execute on a weekly basis.

That scoreless outing leaves the Jacksonville Jaguars facing critical decisions regarding Brian Thomas Jr. and his future with the franchise as the trade deadline approaches in a month. Once viewed as a dynamic offensive weapon, the young wide receiver now finds his standing in the offense drastically diminished compared to his rookie campaign.

Shifting Production and Deep-Ball Struggles

The regression in production marks a sharp departure from last season. According to NextGenStats data, Thomas hauled in 465 receiving yards on deep passes of 20 or more air yards in 2024, ranking third across the NFL. However, through six games, he has failed to catch a single deep pass and has seen targets on just over 10% of his deep routes. His catch rate entering the week sat at 50%, tying him with Jordan Addison at No. 73 out of 74 qualified wide receivers. That figure dropped further on Sunday following missed connections on crucial early-down throws in Texans territory.

Brian Thomas Jr. has to make this catch. #Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/CoORZ1lEBR — https://x.com/clayharbs82/status/2111836754638483743

Despite the statistical drop-off, quarterback Trevor Lawrence emphasized the need for patience and continued persistence in getting the ball to his receiver. Yeah, I think we just have to keep working, keep plugging away, keep finding opportunities to give him shots at the ball and I think for him, just keep playing and let the ball find you, Lawrence said.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. stands at the line of scrimmage during a game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence added that the offense still needs the young playmaker to succeed. This game is funny. It doesn’t always work exactly how you want it to, and sometimes things can be challenging, getting a specific guy touches and involved and just [have to] stick with it, the ball will find him. It will come his way. He’s too good of a player for it not to. Just keep working, which he’s done. So just keep showing up and we’re going to get through it, Lawrence stated.

Brian Thomas Jr. has to make this catch. #Jaguars #DUUUVAL — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 18, 2026

The struggles have not stemmed from a lack of preparation or effort, as coaches have consistently praised Thomas’ work ethic. Yet, after avoiding any zero-catch games throughout his career until a Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thomas has now posted two consecutive games without a reception. Across the past two weeks, he has logged five targets resulting in four incompletions and an interception.

Trade Value and Roster Decisions Ahead

As the Jaguars navigate their upcoming bye week, internal evaluations will determine whether Thomas remains an active part of the game-day roster or slides further down the depth chart. By the end of Sunday’s contest, he functioned as the team’s fifth wide receiver. Because he does not contribute on special teams like Josh Cameron or defense like Travis Hunter, coaching staff decisions regarding his active status carry heavy implications.

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At just 23 years old and playing on a manageable contract, Thomas remains one of the more intriguing trade assets across the league. While the front office previously opted against dealing the former first-round pick during the Liam Coen era, the current trajectory of his playing time threatens to erode his market value. Bench or inactive designations would severely weaken Jacksonville’s leverage in potential trade negotiations before the deadline.

With a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looming in 14 days, the front office faces mounting pressure to determine whether to salvage value through a quick transaction or attempt to reintegrate the struggling receiver into the game plan.