Why UK Supermarkets Are Replacing Atlantic Mackerel With Chilean Jack Mackerel

Lidl GB is transitioning its tinned mackerel lines to Marine Stewardship Council-certified Chilean jack mackerel due to sustainability concerns surrounding the north east Atlantic mackerel fishery. While the retailer’s canned stock is shifting to the alternative species, critics highlight that Chilean jack mackerel is taxonomically distinct from true mackerel and carries a higher carbon footprint.

The Bottom Line:

Supply Chain Shift: Lidl GB is replacing north east Atlantic mackerel with Chilean jack mackerel for its tinned SKUs following the loss of MSC certification in the region.

Lidl GB is replacing north east Atlantic mackerel with Chilean jack mackerel for its tinned SKUs following the loss of MSC certification in the region. Taxonomic Reality: Industry voices point out that Chilean jack mackerel is not a true mackerel species, raising distinct questions regarding labelling and consumer expectations.

Industry voices point out that Chilean jack mackerel is not a true mackerel species, raising distinct questions regarding labelling and consumer expectations. Environmental Trade-Offs: While the Chilean fishery is certified as sustainable, critics argue the import model increases the product’s carbon footprint compared to European sourcing.

Why Lidl GB is Overhauling Its Mackerel Sourcing

Retail inventories across the United Kingdom are experiencing a quiet structural shift. Lidl GB has confirmed it is transitioning its tinned stock to Chilean jack mackerel, according to reporting by The Grocer. The discounter is also reviewing its smoked mackerel sourcing ahead of upcoming purchasing windows.

Here is the math. North east Atlantic mackerel lost its Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification in 2019. Since then, coastal states including the UK have failed to establish a sustainable Total Allowable Catch limit. Consequently, the Marine Conservation Society classifies all Atlantic mackerel sold in the UK as fish to avoid.

“With north east Atlantic mackerel yet to regain its MSC certification, retailers are increasingly looking at sustainable alternatives,” said MSC UK & Ireland commercial manager Seth McCurry, as reported by The Grocer.

Taxonomic Realities and Industry Pushback

Chilean jack mackerel is not a true mackerel in the taxonomic sense. This distinction introduces labeling and marketing challenges for discount grocers marketing canned seafood to everyday shoppers.

Metric / Factor North East Atlantic Mackerel Chilean Jack Mackerel MSC Certification Status Lost certification in 2019; classified as “fish to avoid” Certified as abundant and harvested sustainably Taxonomic Status True mackerel family (Scombridae) Jack mackerel family (Carangidae) Supply Chain Geography European regional fisheries Imported from South America (higher transport emissions)

Industry stakeholders have voiced strong opposition to the transition. Scottish Pelagic Sustainability Group chair Ian Gatt expressed disappointment with Lidl’s decision, arguing it was premature given pending scientific advice and upcoming autumn quota negotiations. Gatt noted that Chilean jack mackerel faces environmental pressures from the “Super El Niño” phenomenon and carries a heavier carbon footprint due to freight logistics.

Furthermore, North Atlantic Pelagic Advocacy Group executive chair Aoife Martin defended the shift away from Atlantic stocks. According to The Grocer, Martin stated that the current fishery situation is entirely avoidable and that retail migration away from the stock sends a strong signal to politicians that management failures must be addressed.

Broader Market Implications for Seafood Supply Chains

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Photo: thegrocer.co.uk