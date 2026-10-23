Winter Time 2026: When and How to Change Clocks in Ukraine

Ukraine will shift to standard time this weekend, moving clocks back one hour as the nation prepares for the darker months of the year. The official transition takes place in the dead of night between Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.

When the clock strikes 04:00, residents will need to turn their hands back to 03:00, effectively granting an extra hour of sleep and stretching Sunday to 25 hours. While internet-connected gadgets like smartphones and computers will adjust automatically, citizens relying on mechanical clocks or older household appliances will need to make the change manually.

Autumn Clock Shift Disrupts Natural Body Rhythms

Although the autumn transition provides a perceived bonus hour of rest, health authorities warn that the shift still disrupts the human body’s natural rhythms. The Ternopil Regional Center for Control and Prevention of Disease notes that while the fall back is generally tolerated better than the spring forward, adaptation can still take several days.

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Oksana Chayuk, the chief state sanitary doctor of the Ternopil region, emphasizes that any shift alters a person’s established routine. “Our organism is guided not only by numbers on the clock, but above all by the alternation of light and darkness, sleep time, nutrition, and physical activity,” Chayuk explains, advising people to grant their bodies adequate time to adjust and prioritize proper sleep.

Medical and public health sources suggest that in the initial days following the change, individuals may experience temporary fatigue, drowsiness, difficulty falling asleep, or reduced concentration, particularly among children and the elderly. Experts recommend maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, seeking out natural morning light, and limiting caffeine and evening screen time to ease the transition.

Photo: unian.net

The Ongoing Debate Over Time Changes

The biannual ritual of adjusting timepieces continues to spark public discussion regarding its relevance and economic utility. Historically introduced to maximize daylight hours and conserve electricity, the practice now faces scrutiny over whether the disruption to circadian rhythms outweighs any potential energy savings.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill in July 2024 aimed at abolishing seasonal shifts and keeping Ukraine on standard time permanently, but the legislation has stalled without the necessary presidential signature, leaving the traditional schedule in place for 2026.

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