Writer Liu Ko-hsiang Reveals 20-Year Connection with Shen Po-yang

Taipei mayoral candidate Shen Po-yang discovered that he was featured in a prominent writer’s book decades prior to his current political run. Writer Liu Ko-hsiang revealed a more than 20-year connection with the politician, noting that the relationship began when the candidate was 17 years old and accompanied his younger sister on a nature walk.

A Teenage Encounter on the Tatunshan Ancient Trail

The unexpected literary connection came to light as Liu shared details about their past interactions. The writer recalled that the young student was somewhat reserved and preferred observing nature independently with binoculars rather than closely following the group during an excursion along the Tatunshan ancient trail.

While other participants focused on historical and biological elements of the landscape, the future political figure documented the dark, damp atmosphere of the forest and the sudden feeling of warmth upon re-entering sunlight.

The Pages of The Youth Green Book

This candid observation, which did not attempt to cater to conventional expectations, left a lasting impression on the author. The experiences and interactions from these walks were eventually incorporated into Liu’s 2003 publication, The Youth Green Book, specifically within a section titled “Three Unsent Green Letters” that documented the teenager’s impressions.

The bond between the writer and the student extended well beyond the initial nature excursions. Years later, when the young man attended Chien Kuo High School and served as the president of the local culture research club, he invited Liu to serve as an advisor.

From Wedding Officiant to Mayoral Bid

Their relationship continued to develop over the years, eventually culminating in Liu serving as the wedding officiant for the future mayoral contender.

Despite their enduring relationship, the connection to the 2003 publication remained unknown to the subject for over two decades. It was only after the former student contacted Liu in mid-May regarding his decision to run for the capital city’s mayoral seat that the author gathered and sent him the three relevant pieces of writing, finally bringing the literary tribute to light.

Evaluating a Prepared Contender

Reflecting on the evolution of their relationship, Liu described the politician as the most profound gift Taiwan had provided throughout his career in environmental and nature education.

While acknowledging uncertainty regarding the length of the candidate’s political journey, Liu observed that the contender appeared thoroughly prepared to manage the governance of Taipei. As the campaign progresses, the historical ties between the candidate and the literary figure continue to draw public attention, highlighting an unexpected intersection between literature and contemporary metropolitan politics in Taiwan.