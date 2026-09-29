WWE Reportedly Preparing for Naomi’s Return After Year-Long Absence

WWE is reportedly preparing for the return of Naomi following a year-plus absence due to pregnancy. According to social media updates from False Finish, creative plans are underway for her comeback as the roster navigates ongoing title pictures and high-profile faction warfare.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Depth & Title Picture: Naomi’s eventual return injects immediate main-event gravity back into the women’s division, directly impacting the trajectory of the Women’s World Championship currently held by Stephanie Vaquer.

Naomi’s eventual return injects immediate main-event gravity back into the women’s division, directly impacting the trajectory of the Women’s World Championship currently held by Stephanie Vaquer. Faction Dynamics: Speculation runs high regarding a potential alignment with the Bloodline to counteract escalating roster threats, creating high-value booking angles for upcoming weekly programming.

Speculation runs high regarding a potential alignment with the Bloodline to counteract escalating roster threats, creating high-value booking angles for upcoming weekly programming. An emerging rivalry with Jade Cargill remains a heavily teased narrative thread, offering significant long-term fantasy booking potential once both competitors are fully active.

The Anatomy of an Extended Absence

Naomi has been sidelined from WWE television since August 2025, stepping away from the squared circle due to her pregnancy. Before vacating the WWE Women’s World Championship—which she captured via a Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution—she delivered arguably the finest stretch of in-ring work of her career.

When she relinquished the title on the August 18, 2025, edition of Raw, she famously promised the locker room “nine months and change” before returning to reclaim her spot. Fulfilling that timeline, Naomi and husband Jimmy Uso welcomed a baby boy into the world in April 2026, setting the stage for her current impending recovery and re-entry into active competition.

Creative Landscapes and Roster Fractures

The competitive landscape of Raw has shifted drastically during her hiatus. Recent television developments—highlighted by Jaida Parker joining forces with 946 after hitting Jacob Fatu with a car—have ignited fan speculation that Naomi could return to even the numerical odds in the ongoing war involving the Bloodline.

Beyond faction warfare, marquee singles feuds await. Jade Cargill has expressed eagerness for a rivalry with Naomi, noting the depth of storytelling potential between them. While fellow competitors like Bianca Belair remain sidelined due to injury and pregnancy, Naomi’s return provides creative ammunition for the office to rebuild main-event depth.

Key Timeline & Roster Context for Naomi’s WWE Return Milestone / Event Date / Status Strategic Impact Last Match & Title Defense SummerSlam (August 2025) Successfully defended the Women’s World Championship before vacating. Hiatus Announcement August 18, 2025 (Raw) Triggered a major vacancy in the women’s singles division. Family Milestone April 2026 Welcomed a baby boy with Jimmy Uso, clearing the medical timeline for a comeback. Reported Creative Preparation September 2026 False Finish reports active WWE plans for an imminent return to television.

Strategic Trajectory for the Women’s Division

With reports confirming that creative is actively plotting her re-introduction, the focal point shifts to how management will deploy her upon arrival. Whether she immediately challenges Stephanie Vaquer for the championship gold she never lost in the ring or steps directly into the complex web of faction rivalries, her presence restores a proven veteran hand to the marquee slot.

Photo: whatculture.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.