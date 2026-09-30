Xbox builds its own platinum trophy equivalent called Mythic Achievement

Microsoft is introducing Mythic Achievement, a dedicated platform award designed to mirror PlayStation’s platinum trophies for Xbox players. The feature unlocks automatically when a user completes every core achievement in a title. Early implementation traces surfaced in testing builds, followed by an appearance in the updated Xbox application for Windows PCs.

Mechanics of the New Base Game Milestone

The upcoming feature activates the moment a player earns every achievement tied to a base game. Downloadable content expansions will not factor into the primary unlocking criteria. Players hitting this milestone will receive a specialized icon, an updated visual animation, and a distinct audio cue upon completion. Sources indicate that earning a Mythic Achievement will not increase a user’s overall Gamerscore total.

Retroactive Tracking for Dedicated Hunters

Retroactive support forms a core pillar of the rollout. If a player finished a game at 100 percent completion prior to this update, the system will award the corresponding Mythic status automatically upon launch. User profiles will feature a dedicated counter tracking total collections, giving achievement hunters a new metric to compare. Testing versions first flagged these parameters last week via new sorting filters labeled Completed Mythic Achievement and Incomplete Mythic Achievement.

Imminent Release Window and Executive Sign-Off

While Microsoft has not yet published an exact public release date, the inclusion of custom icons and audio assets inside the current PC client suggests a rollout is imminent. This release timeline matches public statements made by Asha Sharma, who confirmed back in August that the company was actively developing a direct equivalent to PlayStation trophies with a target launch window before the end of the year.