Xbox Partners With Kojima Productions On PHYSINT As PlayStation Steps Away

Microsoft’s Xbox will now publish Hideo Kojima’s upcoming stealth action game Physint after PlayStation Studios abruptly cancelled its collaboration on the project in mid-June 2026. The unexpected publisher swap expands Kojima Productions’ relationship with Xbox beyond their existing cloud horror title OD.

The Sudden Cancellation by PlayStation Studios

The high-profile collaboration came to an abrupt halt when Kojima Productions received an unexpected cancellation notice from PlayStation Studios in mid-June 2026. Hideo Kojima revealed on X that the studio spent the following three months searching tirelessly for a new partner to keep the project alive.

PlayStation formally confirmed the split through its official channels, describing the decision in measured terms.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to step away from collaborating with Kojima Productions on its project Physint. We continue to have great admiration for Hideo Kojima’s vision for the game.” PlayStation, Official Statement via X

Sony insisted that its broader relationship with the independent studio remains strong after three decades of creative cooperation that previously yielded the Death Stranding games.

Xbox Steps In to Rescue Physint

Following three months of negotiations across multiple fields, Kojima found a new home for the title with Microsoft. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma welcomed the partnership in a statement highlighting the studio’s creative ambitions.

Hideo Kojima’s Physint Game Moves to Xbox From PlayStation

“Creators have choices about where and how they bring their ideas to life. We’re honored that Kojima-san has chosen Xbox to work with Kojima Productions on Physint. His ambition to challenge conventions reflects the kind of creativity we want to support at Xbox.” Asha Sharma, Xbox CEO

Sharma later celebrated the announcement on X by declaring that Physint and OD represent a big moment for Xbox. The agreement makes Microsoft the publisher for both major upcoming games from Kojima Productions, strengthening the brand’s foothold in Japan and wider Asian markets where Xbox has historically faced challenges.

Xbox Next-Gen “Project Helix” to Launch as Family of Devices

Expanding Beyond Games into Film and Television

The newly minted publishing arrangement reaches outside of traditional interactive entertainment. According to official Xbox announcements, the partnership between Microsoft and Kojima Productions will extend beyond games into film and television collaborations aimed at bringing new stories to broader audiences.

Photo: PC Gamer

Kojima Productions previously established multimedia plans back in 2021, leading to upcoming Death Stranding adaptations including an animated spinoff called Mosquito and a live-action film.

Unanswered Questions and Technical Uncertainty

Despite the relief of securing a new publishing partner, several significant questions remain unresolved.

Furthermore, neither company has disclosed platform availability beyond Xbox, exact pricing, or financial terms of the rescue deal. The publisher change also arrives during a turbulent financial period for Microsoft, which has implemented mass layoffs across Xbox-owned studios and previously pulled funding from other external partnerships.

Mattel Brick Shop Announces 1:1-Scale Original Xbox Set With 3 Games

Development Timeline and What to Watch Next

Fans anticipating the studio’s return to stealth action will have to exercise patience. Physint remains early in its production cycle, with industry expectations suggesting the game will not launch before 2030.

Photo: The Verge

Kojima has sought to quell fan anxiety regarding the transition, offering a direct guarantee about the project’s operational status.

“Please rest assured that development of Physint, our genre-defining action-espionage title, is ongoing and will continue moving forward.” Hideo Kojima, Studio Founder