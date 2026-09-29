Zohran Mamdani Rejects Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump Selfie Request on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live

During a live taping at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday night, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani politely declined Jimmy Kimmel’s request to text President Donald Trump a live stage selfie. The late-night exchange highlighted the mayor’s relationship as “Jimmy Kimmel Live” kicked off its eighth residency in the borough.

The Bottom Line The Location: Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House for a week-long New York residency.

Jimmy Kimmel Live returned to the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House for a week-long New York residency. The Interaction: Kimmel pressed Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his working relationship with President Trump and asked to text a selfie to the White House.

Kimmel pressed Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his working relationship with President Trump and asked to text a selfie to the White House. The Response: Mamdani shut down the photo idea with a quip, stating, “Jimmy, I love you, but I love housing more.”

Bringing Late-Night Back to Brooklyn

Kimmel launched his latest Brooklyn stint to massive crowds, pulling in more than 150,000 ticket requests for the borough where the host was born and spent his early years. Opening night featured an eclectic mix of guests, including Pete Davidson promoting his upcoming film projects, TV on the Radio celebrating the 20th anniversary of “Return to Cookie Mountain,” and a surprise appearance by Matt Damon in a Boston Red Sox cap on the eve of the Yankees-Red Sox AL Wild Card Series.

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When Mayor Mamdani stepped onto the stage, Kimmel acknowledged the stark contrast in political climates between the coasts. Pointing to initial warnings from cable news pundits who predicted utter chaos under Mamdani’s administration, Kimmel noted that murders and shootings in New York City have instead hit record lows during the mayor’s first seven months in office.

Navigating an Unexpected Alliance With the White House

The conversation quickly turned toward Mamdani’s surprisingly pragmatic working relationship with President Trump. Kimmel asked whether the pair hit it off immediately or if the mayor deliberately set out to charm the president. Mamdani dismissed the notion of personal charm offensives, emphasizing that their interactions are strictly tethered to municipal outcomes.

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“The president and I have many disagreements,” Mamdani told the Brooklyn audience. “One thing we do agree on is this city, how much we love this city, so from that first meeting in November of last year, I was just thinking of how we can make this meeting not about us, but about New Yorkers.”

Kimmel then referenced a widely circulated clip of Mamdani standing stone-faced beside Trump during a rambling speech at Gracie Mansion, joking that the mayor possesses an elite poker face. Mamdani explained that his focus during such moments remains entirely fixed on securing federal backing for critical local infrastructure initiatives, chief among them the proposed Sunnyside Yard project in Queens.

Key Details of Mayor Mamdani’s Brooklyn Appearance Detail Fact Venue Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Key Project Discussed Sunnyside Yard (Queens) Project Scope Estimated 12,000 new homes, 30,000 jobs Other Notable Guests Pete Davidson, TV on the Radio, Matt Damon

Prioritizing Housing Over Late-Night Antics

Elaborating on their communication channels, Mamdani confirmed that he and Trump text from time to time regarding the delivery of municipal priorities. He also noted that the conversations extend to federal protections for vulnerable populations, including Haitian New Yorkers who have recently faced the termination of their Protected Status.

Seizing the moment, Kimmel asked if the two could pull out their phones right then and there to send Trump a live selfie. Mamdani drew roaring laughter and applause from the Brooklyn crowd when he drew a firm boundary: “Jimmy, I love you, but I love housing more.”