Brandenburg Court Dismisses VZBV Lawsuit Against Lidl App

The Oberlandesgericht in Brandenburg an der Havel dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband against discount supermarket operator Lidl on September 29, 2026. The consumer protection association alleged that the “Lidl Plus” digital loyalty application discriminates against vulnerable demographics by withholding exclusive price discounts from non-users.

Strategic Takeaways on the Digital Discount Dismissal Jurisdictional Defect: The Brandenburg Higher Regional Court ruled it lacks substantive jurisdiction because the plaintiffs based their challenge on the General Equal Treatment Act rather than consumer protection statutes.

The Brandenburg Higher Regional Court ruled it lacks substantive jurisdiction because the plaintiffs based their challenge on the General Equal Treatment Act rather than consumer protection statutes. The Loyalty Trade-Off: Retailers position app-based discounting as a voluntary value-add that exchanges exclusive consumer savings for proprietary purchasing data and long-term customer retention.

Retailers position app-based discounting as a voluntary value-add that exchanges exclusive consumer savings for proprietary purchasing data and long-term customer retention. Wider Industry Exposure: Similar legal challenges targeting rival discounters like Netto and Penny have stalled due to evidentiary shortfalls, with the broader dispute now heading toward the Federal Court of Justice.

Jurisdictional Hurdle Halts Consumer Protection Challenge

When the case landed at the Oberlandesgericht in Brandenburg an der Havel, the presiding judge made an immediate procedural distinction. The court determined it is materially incompetent to hear the matter in the first instance. The Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (vzbv) structured its legal challenge around the General Equal Treatment Act (Allgemeines Gleichbehandlungsgesetz), which governs discrimination within civil-law relationships. However, the court emphasized that this specific statutory passage does not target general consumer protection matters. Under procedural rules, initial jurisdiction for consumer protection disputes rests with the regional courts (Landgerichte), not higher regional courts.

The vzbv maintained that digital-only price reductions violate the core principle of equal treatment. They argued that elderly, disabled, or younger shoppers who may face hurdles utilizing smartphone applications are systematically disadvantaged at the checkout counter. The organization formally demanded that Lidl halt its app-based discounting framework entirely.

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Case Parameter Details Court Oberlandesgericht Brandenburg an der Havel Plaintiff Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (vzbv) Defendant Lidl Contested Asset “Lidl Plus” mobile application Legal Basis Cited Allgemeines Gleichbehandlungsgesetz (AGG)

The Business Model Behind Retail Loyalty Apps

Beyond the courtroom procedural wrangling, the dispute highlights a fundamental shift in modern discount retail economics. Supermarket operators increasingly rely on proprietary digital ecosystems to gather first-party data. A company spokesperson for Lidl defended the software architecture, stating that the free application functions as a voluntary, supplementary tool allowing shoppers to access additional price reductions and digital services beyond standard store pricing.

For large-scale retail groups, these mobile platforms operate as a transactional exchange. Registered users unlock targeted coupons, digital receipts, and scratch-and-win features. In return, the corporate entity captures granular purchase histories. This data feed enables merchants to refine supply chain forecasting, optimize local inventory allocation, and execute precision marketing campaigns that influence long-term consumer spending habits. Industry observers note that this direct data pipeline grants major grocers significantly deeper insights into localized purchasing patterns.

Broader Legal Battles Moving to the Federal Court

The dismissal in Brandenburg is not an isolated incident within the German retail sector. Consumer protection groups have aggressively targeted app-based pricing models across multiple discount chains. Previous lawsuits filed against rival discounters Netto and Penny encountered their own procedural roadblocks, often faltering due to insufficient evidentiary documentation regarding actual consumer harm.

Crucially, the current rulings remain non-binding. Because courts have granted leave to appeal, the overarching legal question regarding digital-only pricing tiers must now be resolved by the Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof). While no fixed hearing date has been scheduled for the supreme court proceedings, the ultimate verdict will establish a vital precedent for how European retailers deploy digital incentives without running afoul of anti-discrimination statutes.