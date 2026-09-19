1.75 Million Register for PM’s Fuel Relief Scheme as Petrol Limits Removed

Over 1.75 Million Pakistanis Register for PM’s Fuel Relief Scheme Amid Global Energy Squeeze

Around 1.75 million Pakistanis registered for a government fuel relief scheme in less than a week, and more than 655,000 have already received subsidized petrol, according to Information Technology Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja. Launched on September 14, the Rs75 billion ($271 million) program cushions lower-income households from soaring fuel costs driven by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and disruptions to international shipping routes.

Energy prices have surged globally, placing an immense financial burden on nations dependent on imported fuel. In Pakistan, petroleum costs remain high despite recent minor downward adjustments, with petrol priced at Rs389.14 ($1.40) per liter and high-speed diesel at Rs424.04 ($1.53) per liter. The relief initiative directly targets vulnerable motorists by offering heavily discounted petrol at Rs100 per liter for eligible owners of motorcycles, three-wheelers, and small cars.

Rapid Uptake Among Two- and Three-Wheeler Commuters

The urgency of the economic squeeze is reflected in the blistering pace of daily sign-ups. IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja detailed the rollout during a news conference in Islamabad, noting that registrations climbed swiftly from 38,974 on September 14 to 149,412 the following day, and 349,935 by September 16. Momentum peaked on September 18, which saw a staggering 511,961 registrations in a single 24-hour period.

Photo: 24newshd.tv

Statistical data from the Arab News PK coverage shows that 91.6 percent of all applications came from users of two- and three-wheelers—including motorcycles, rickshaws, and Qingqi vehicles. This overwhelming majority underscores how deeply the energy shock penetrates the daily lives of everyday wage earners, delivery drivers, and public transport operators. Passenger cars with engines up to 800cc accounted for the remaining 8.4 percent of the applicant pool.

Administrative Adjustments and Expanded Relief Rules

As traffic at distribution points surged, federal authorities moved quickly to streamline the disbursement process. The federal government officially abolished the strict five-litre purchase limit previously imposed on single fuel tokens. This adjustment aims to reduce queues at Dawn-reported operational fuel stations, which Ishaq Dar recently directed to be fully included in the subsidy distribution network.

Photo: arabnews.pk

Municipal administrations across urban centers have established dedicated assistance desks, as highlighted by The Express Tribune, helping motorists navigate the registration process. Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that registration text messages for the scheme are entirely free of charge. Under the updated operational guidelines, motorcyclists purchasing less than five liters of petrol receive a weekly subsidy of Rs500, while newer motorcycles and rickshaws registered after January 1 are also cleared for program eligibility.

Securing Personal Data Amid High-Volume Digital Traffic

With millions of citizens interfacing with digital portals and SMS registration lines, government officials have issued sharp warnings regarding cyber security. IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja urged applicants to exercise extreme caution when handling digital correspondence.

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“Citizens should never share their sensitive information and data with any unauthorized person or source,” Khawaja stated during her briefing, advising the public to rely exclusively on officially prescribed government channels.

Beyond direct consumer subsidies, the federal government has implemented internal austerity measures to curtail state expenditures. State allocations for official government vehicles have been slashed by 50 percent for a three-month period, reflecting a broader governmental effort to manage fiscal pressures while international energy markets remain volatile.