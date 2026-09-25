10 Movies to Stream Right Now Including Toy Story 5 and The Love Hypothesis

Ten new and notable movies are currently available across various streaming services, highlighted by Kane Parsons’ horror hit “Backrooms on HBO Max, Disney+'s animated Toy Story 5, and Amazon's romantic comedy adaptation The Love Hypothesis.”

Chiwetel Ejiofor Enters the ‘Backrooms’ on HBO Max

Horror fans have a fresh chiller to stream as Kane Parsons’ mind-bending movie “Backrooms” arrives on HBO Max. Chiwetel Ejiofor stars as a furniture store owner who steps onto the other side of the walls, discovering an otherworldly area filled with couches, tables, and other furnishings alongside hidden horrors.

When the store owner goes missing, his therapist—played by Renate Reinsve—steps in to search for him. Her investigation uncovers a wave of creepy claustrophobia and overwhelming anxiety within the strange environment.

‘Toy Story 5’ and Streaming Debuts on Disney+, Prime Video, and Paramount+

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang return in “Toy Story 5”, now streaming on Disney+. In the newest installment, ragdoll cowgirl Jessie—voiced by Joan Cusack—takes the reins as the franchise enters the internet era. Bonnie receives a tablet computer named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee. While Lilypad connects Bonnie with friends, she also presents a smarmy existential threat to Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, and the rest of the toys.

Cult Movies That Found Success on Streaming

Over on Amazon’s Prime Video, Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman headline the romantic comedy The Love Hypothesis . Based on Ali Hazelwood’s best-selling novel, the story follows a brilliant doctoral candidate, played by Reinhart, and a dreaded biology professor nicknamed “Dr. Evil” by students, played by Bateman, who fake a relationship to help each other out.

Meanwhile, Johnny Knoxville concludes his “Jackass film run with a Best and Last” effort on Paramount+. The project features new bits involving human marionettes getting tased and people getting creatively smacked in the groin, alongside greatest hits from previous efforts.

Best Movies and TV Shows for Your Friday Night Relaxation

Dance Comedy ‘Best of the Best’ and Corporate Satire ‘Rich Flu’

Netflix brings viewers Best of the Best , a dance comedy described as essentially “Pitch Perfect” with South Asian dancing. UCLA freshman besties Maya, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Anjali, played by Priyanka Kedia, make the Bollywood-fusion dance team, managing personality issues within the group while pushing toward a national championship.

In the “eat the rich social satire Rich Flu”, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a corporate executive in crisis when a mysterious virus begins killing off the wealthiest people in the world after she lands a fortune.

Heist Thrillers, True-Life Dramas, and More

Leo Woodall stars in the heist thriller “Tuner” as Niki, a piano tuner equipped with sensitive hearing, perfect pitch, and an allergy to noise who moonlights as an ace safecracker. When his partner Harry, played by Dustin Hoffman, is hospitalized, Niki’s criminal side gig threatens his new romance with a gifted composer, played by Havana Rose Liu, on Paramount+.

CBF Sells Copa do Brasil Broadcasting Rights to Globo, Amazon, and ESPN through 2030

Netflix also hosts the true-life psychological drama “Unabomber”, which depicts two time periods in the life of domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski. Jacob Tremblay portrays a teenage Ted in a 1950s storyline where the young Harvard student is manipulated by his professor, played by Russell Crowe. In the mid-1990s timeline, Shailene Woodley stars as the FBI agent leading the hunt for Kaczynski’s capture.