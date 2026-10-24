6 Arrested and 20 Dogs Rescued in Vidalia Dogfighting Bust

Six people were arrested and more than 20 dogs were rescued following a dogfighting raid in Vidalia, Louisiana, where officers responding to a fight on North Spruce Street discovered animals confined in locked vehicles and linked suspects to a secondary property, KNOE reported.

The Bottom Line

Vidalia Police Department officers responded to a reported dog fight on North Spruce Street at approximately 3:15 p.m. Thursday, resulting in six arrests.

Authorities seized 18 dogs at the primary North Spruce Street address—including four found locked inside vehicles—and another five dogs at a second linked property.

According to Chief Joey Merrill, the mission was carried out with support provided by Warden Dusty Bickman, Jeff Dorson of The National Humane Society, Animal Shelter Director Stacey Alleman of Dixon Correctional Institute, and the Louisiana Humane Society.

Response on North Spruce Street Leads to Arrests

Vidalia Police Department officers arrived at North Spruce Street around 3:15 p.m. Thursday following a call regarding an active dog fight. Upon arrival, officers reported seeing six individuals scatter and run through the surrounding neighborhood. Thomas Dotson, 37, was apprehended directly at the scene. Investigators determined Dotson was living at the property where the fighting occurred, discovering 18 dogs on the grounds, with four of those animals locked inside vehicles.

Within an hour of the initial response, officers tracked down and arrested three additional suspects: Derrick Johnson, 23, Antonio Swanson, 31, and Laquintay Kelly, 36. Further investigation directed police to a second property linked to Dotson, where officers recovered five more dogs and arrested two additional men, Curtis Randall, 59, and Sidney Smith, 68.

Charges Filed Across Six Suspects

The Vidalia Police Department laid multiple criminal charges connected to animal cruelty and illegal fighting following the two-property sweep. Thomas Dotson faces 21 counts of cruelty to animals, one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, and one count of dog fighting. Derrick Johnson and Antonio Swanson were each charged with one count of cruelty to animals and one count of dogfighting. Laquintay Kelly faces three counts of cruelty to animals alongside one count of dogfighting. Curtis Randall and Sidney Smith were each charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

Multi-Agency Rescue Operations

“Officers took swift actions on this case, which resulted in these arrests,” Chief Joey Merrill said, emphasizing that law enforcement “will not tolerate this type of action in Vidalia.” The operation required coordinated inter-agency support to secure and evaluate the animals recovered from both locations. Throughout the investigation, the department received backing from Warden Dusty Bickman, the Louisiana Humane Society, Animal Shelter Director Stacey Alleman of the Dixon Correctional Institute, and Jeff Dorson of The National Humane Society.