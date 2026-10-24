Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks and Odds for Oct. 23

As the National Basketball Association slate tips off on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, bettors and analysts are navigating early-season volatility with sharp player props and moneyline targets. RotoWire reported multiple value opportunities across the league, featuring adjustments for Paul George, Darius Garland, and a high-stakes clash in the Eastern Conference.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Paul George’s points line drops to 17.5 (-111) at DraftKings following a high-usage Celtics debut.

Darius Garland sits at under 7.5 assists (-127) on Novig as the Cavaliers lean into his scoring against the Lakers.

The Detroit Pistons enter a matchup against the Miami Heat as -112 moneyline favorites on FanDuel.

Boston’s Offensive Cohesion Threatens Paul George’s Volume

Paul George opened his tenure with the Boston Celtics in explosive fashion, dropping 38 points on 12-for-21 shooting against Detroit. Yet, that performance stands as a glaring statistical outlier. Last season, George attempted at least 20 shots in a single game just five times.

RotoWire analyst Kirien Sprecher notes that Boston’s broader roster struggled significantly outside of George during that opening night. Expect natural offensive cohesion to return, reducing the veteran forward’s shooting volume against the New York Knicks.

Darius Garland Shifts Toward Scoring Over Facilitating in Los Angeles

Darius Garland opened the campaign with 30 points paired with only four assists against the Sacramento Kings. While his usage rate remains exceptionally high within the Cleveland offense, his assist prop tells a different tactical story.

According to RotoWire analyst Alex Barutha, the Los Angeles Clippers require Garland’s primary scoring gravity over his passing output, especially against a formidable defensive opponent in the Lakers. That tactical shift keeps his assist ceiling capped below the 7.5 mark (-127 on Novig).

Pistons Defense Tests Miami’s Frontcourt Integrity

The Detroit Pistons travel to face the Miami Heat carrying a -112 moneyline price on FanDuel. Barutha highlights that Detroit’s defensive personnel possesses the length and physical tools to disrupt both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

While Miami is expected to bounce back from an uneven showing against Minnesota, the Pistons’ defensive resistance threatens to create persistent schematic issues for the Heat throughout the campaign.

Raptors and Wizards Meet in Capital One Arena Clash

In another marquee Friday matchup, the Toronto Raptors visit the Washington Wizards as both teams chase a 2-0 start. Toronto rolled past the Chicago Bulls 135-92 behind a balanced attack featuring four players scoring at least 20 points, as reported by Sports Illustrated. Washington countered with a 128-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, powered by 34 points from Anthony Davis.

Photo: si.com

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Raptors as 8.5-point road favorites with a total set at 236.5. Despite Toronto’s dominant opening night, that spread overvalues the visitors when factoring in Washington’s early offensive output.

Matchup / Prop Sportsbook Line / Odds Paul George Under 17.5 PTS DraftKings -111 Darius Garland Under 7.5 AST Novig -127 Detroit Pistons ML vs. Heat FanDuel -112 Toronto Raptors vs. Wizards (+8.5) DraftKings -105

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.