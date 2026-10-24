Canada 31-22 England: Canada beats England in Ottawa

Following a 31-22 defeat to Canada at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, the England Red Roses suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in a decade, dropping their second consecutive fixture of the Rugby Rematch Tour after last week’s historic setback in Toronto.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Head coach John Mitchell said England need a “new stimulus” after losing to Canada in Ottawa.

Canada’s dominant home-soil performances significantly elevate their status ahead of future international fixtures.

Zoe Harrison and Emma Sing remain central to point-scoring strategies, though defensive leakage against Canada shifts focus toward Canadian stalwarts like Sophie de Goede.

Ottawa Showdown Ends Decile-Long Stability

The 31-22 scoreline delivered by Canada on a cold Ottawa night marks a severe jolt for a side accustomed to sustained dominance. The defeat completes a 2-0 series win for the hosts following their 24-21 victory in Toronto, which had already snapped England’s 41-match unbeaten streak. This sequence also accounts for England losing multiple matches in a calendar year for the first time since 2016, pushing England into uncharted territory.

We can’t wait to be back with you all ❤️🇨🇦 Canada v England🏟️ BMO Field, Toronto🗓️ Friday October 16, 2026⏰ 7:00pm ET🇨🇦 Canada v England🏟️ TD Place Stadium, Ottawa🗓️ Friday October 23, 2026⏰ 7:00pm ET#RugbyCA | #OneSquad pic.twitter.com/bvtBJGgznp — https://x.com/RugbyCanada/status/2057924339056476279

While the attendance did not match the North American record of 18,621 set in Toronto the previous week, the home supporters provided crucial momentum. Sophie de Goede scored multiple tries and Julia Omokhuale also scored a try.

Fixture Date Location Result Significance September 2026 Exeter, England Canada 26-26 England Ended England’s 39-game win streak October 2026 Toronto, Canada Canada 24-21 England Ended England’s 41-game unbeaten streak October 2026 Ottawa, Canada Canada 31-22 England First back-to-back losses for England in 10 years

Tactical Execution

England opened brightly with Maddie Feaunati crashing over from close range, followed by an impressive rolling maul finish from Amy Cokayne that briefly put the visitors ahead 17-12 early in the second half. However, Canada capitalized on English errors, including a bouncing ball that led to a turnover try finished by De Goede. Subsequent tries from DaLeaka Menin and Savannah Bauder put the match out of reach before Emma Sing scored a late consolation try in the 80th minute.

Photo: BBC

John Mitchell said England need a “new stimulus” after the defeat. “Perhaps we have become a little bit predictable,” said Mitchell. “Definitely I’ll have to create with the girls the new stimulus in the new year.”

Looking Ahead to the USA Fixture

Despite the stumble, senior figures within the squad maintained a forward-looking perspective. Jones said she told the team in the post-match huddle that they are “not broken, we just need to grow”.

The Red Roses now turn their attention to their final WXV match against the USA in New Jersey next Friday. Meanwhile, Canada looks toward the 2027 Pacific Four tournament, carrying the momentum of a series win.

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