Katseye faces industry scrutiny as members take health hiatuses

Katseye, the multinational girl group formed via Geffen Records and Hybe’s reality competition The Debut: Dream Academy, faces growing industry scrutiny as members Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza take mental health hiatuses, raising questions about the sustainability of K-pop training methods in Western pop markets.

The Bottom Line

Two of Katseye’s six members, Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza, have taken hiatuses citing health and wellbeing concerns.

Industry observers note that the group’s demanding schedule, paired with severe online toxicity, puts immense pressure on the young multinational lineup.

Despite the lineup fractures, analysts suggest that K-pop-inspired hybrid groups may adapt through subunit strategies if member absences persist.

The Origins of a Multinational Hybrid Experiment

Formed just 2½ years ago, Katseye combines traditional K-pop synchronized choreography and high-gloss aesthetics with Western pop sensibilities. Selected through a public and judge-led process documented in Netflix’s Pop Star Academy: Katseye, the six-piece outfit features Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, Manon Bannerman, and Sophia Laforteza.

The group’s rapid ascent saw them top the Billboard 200, secure over 34 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and perform at major festivals including Coachella and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. According to Dr. Sarah Keith, a senior lecturer in media at Macquarie University, their willingness to skip across genres—shifting from the conventional album SIS to the experimental EP Beautiful Chaos and the TikTok-driven tracks of Wild—helped them capture a wide audience quickly.

Lineup Fractures and the Strains of Perfection

Behind the upbeat veneer of their Disney+ documentary, Katseye: Wild Hearts, the group has dealt with significant internal strain. In February, the group’s labels announced that Bannerman would take a temporary hiatus to focus on her health and wellbeing. Five months after Bannerman’s break began, Laforteza also stepped away from group activities due to mental health concerns.

The absences ignited intense speculation and fan debate across social media. Following unverified rumors regarding Bannerman’s Swiss-Ghanaian heritage and alleged systemic mistreatment, remaining members publicly denied that race played any role in the situation. Laforteza addressed the speculation directly in a conversation with Vanity Fair in June, stating, “We can definitely say that in our situation, in no way was it about race,” adding that “That goes against everything that we stand for.”

Beyond label pressures, the group has faced relentless online harassment. Members have reported receiving death threats, facing offensive polls that rank them in order of “attractiveness”, and dealing with external security scares, such as Raj being falsely reported to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Metric / Milestone Katseye Group Data Streaming Footprint Over 34 million monthly listeners on Spotify Major Festival Appearances Coachella, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Saturday Night Live Lineup Disruptions Hiatuses taken by Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza

Navigating the Future of Crossover Pop

While lineup changes and hiatuses are common in traditional K-pop configurations, Katseye carries the burden of proving whether the hybrid K-pop and American pop crossover model can achieve long-term stability. Keith notes that any operational stumbles are often interpreted by critics as a sign of the experiment failing.

Manon via Weverse Dms:“Hi friends 🤍.I want you to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I… pic.twitter.com/qtSO8SQq6T” — https://x.com/NewsKatseye/status/2025011173817565375

Historically, girl groups like Destiny’s Child and the Pussycat Dolls experienced evolving rosters and member departures while maintaining commercial viability. In the K-pop sector, agencies frequently manage shifting personnel by utilizing subunits. Industry analysts point out that while a four-member configuration remains sustainable for performance purposes, dropping below that threshold would present severe logistical hurdles for the group’s touring and promotional commitments as Laforteza prepares to rejoin the group in January.